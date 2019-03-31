Try 3 months for $3
School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Swedish meatballs/rice, corn, bread/margarine, peaches, milk

Tuesday: Pork riblets/BBQ, oven roasted potatoes, broccoli/dip, dinner roll/margarine, pineapple tidbits, milk

Wednesday: Chili soup/golden fish crackers, dinner salad/cauliflower, cornbread/honey butter, mandarin oranges, milk

Thursday: Sweet Thai chicken stir fry/fried rice, celery sticks/peanut butter, dinner roll/margarine, peaches, milk

Friday: Mini tacos, tossed salad/dressing, refried beans, applesauce, salsa, milk

Siouxland Center for Active Generations

Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.

Weekly classes and programs:

Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda, Exercise Plus 50; 9 a.m. Mah Jong; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Tap Class, Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting; 11 a.m. American Mah Jong; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Movie; 1 p.m. Jazzercise, Mah Jong, Pinochle, Woodcarving; 2 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Get Fit w/Lee.

Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo, Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch; 1 p.m. Tap Class, Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 3 p.m. Politics with Pat; 4 p.m. Card/Board Games, Balance w/Coutrney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Cooking w/Shelby; 6-8 p.m. Women to the Rescue.

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chess; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "Into the Wilderness with Lisa Cox" Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzericse; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 4-? p.m. Card/Board Games; 5 p.m. Belly Dancing Class.

Thursday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Medium/Beginner Line Dance; 9:30 a.m. Inter. Bridge; 10 a.m. Beginning Line Dance, Walking Off Pounds, Men's Club, Women's Club; 11 a.m. Balance Class, Advanced Line Dance, Beginner German; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage, Woodcarving; 1-2 p.m. Open Door Time w/Pat; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4-? p.m. Card/Board Games, Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney

Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures, Chair Yoga w/Kaye; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Beginner Tap, Open Bridge Group; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. 500, Friday Dance.

This week's menu:

Monday: Hot pork sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert

Tuesday: Meatloaf, baked potato, vegetable, dessert

Wednesday: Chicken breast, rice pilaf, vegetable, dessert

Thursday: BBQ beef sandwich, fried potatoes, vegetable, dessert

Friday: Tuna and noodles, vegetable, dessert

Elderly Nutrition Program

Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.

A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.

Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.

Monday: Salisbury beef, baked potato, spinach, multi-grain bread, strawberry applesauce, coffee, milk, margarine, sour cream

Tuesday: Chicken salad, lettuce/tomato, potato salad, wheat hamburger bun, peaches, coffee, milk

Wednesday: Pork roast, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, sliced carrots, wheat roll, sugar cookie, coffee, milk, margarine

Thursday: Beef spaghetti casserole, seasoned green beans, mixed green salad, wheat bread, sliced pears, coffee, milk, Italian salad dressing

Friday: Breaded pollock, whole kernel corn, stewed tomatoes, hamburger bun, lemon swirl pudding, coffee, milk, tartar sauce

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.

Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Biscuits/gravy, cheesy potatoes, scrambled eggs, peas, peaches

Tuesday: Chicken sandwich, scalloped potatoes, corn, pears, bread

Wednesday: Baked ham, augratin potatoes, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce

Thursday: Pork cutlets, mashed potatoes, gravy, cabbage wedges, mandarin oranges

Friday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, country gravy, green beans, fruit cocktail

