Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Lasagna/sauce, bread/margarine, tossed salad/dressing, corn, fruit cocktail, milk
Tuesday: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes/gravy, fresh mixed greens/dressing, banana, bread/margarine, milk
Wednesday: BBQ pork ribs/bun, baked beans, baby carrots/dip, applesauce, cherry apple crunch bar, milk
Thursday: Philly steak/cheese/hoagie bun, ranch wedges, pickle spears, fruit cocktail, milk
Friday: Cheese breadsticks/marinara, oven roasted potatoes, broccoli/dip, peaches, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda, Exercise Plus 50; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class; 9:45 a.m. Interm. Tai Chi Class; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting; 11 a.m. American Mah Jong; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Movie; 1 p.m. Jazzercise, Pinochle, Woodcarving; 2 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 2:30 p.m. Get Fit w/Lee.
Tuesday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch; 1 p.m. Tap Class, Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 3 p.m. Politics with Pat; 4 p.m. Alzheimer's Support Group; 4-? p.m. Cards/Board Games, Balance w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney; 6-8 p.m. Women to the Rescue.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chess; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "Michelle, Clinical Pharmacist Hospice/Siouxland Pace - Medications for the Heart, High Bloos Pressure & Cholesterol," Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzericse; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w./Kelly; 4 p.m.-? Card/Board Games; 5 p.m. Belly Dancing Class.
Thursday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Medium/Beginner Line Dance; 9:30 a.m. Inter. Bridge; 10 a.m. Beginner Line Dance, Walking Off Pounds, Men's Club, Women's Club; 11 a.m. Balance Class, Beginner German, Advanced Line Dance; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage, Woodcarving; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4-? p.m. Card/Board Games, Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures, Chair Yoga; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Beginner Tap, Open Bridge Group; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. 500, Friday Dance.
This week's menu:
Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Tuesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Liver or Ham, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Thursday: Broasted chicken, cheesy potatoes, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Salmon pattie, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 279-6900 ext. 8226 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Baked chicken breast, lemon dill sauce, mashed sweet potatoes, seasoned green peas, wheat roll, rocky road pudding, coffee, milk, margarine
Tuesday: Beef chili/beans, baked potato, tossed salad, saltine crackers, pineapple upside down cake, coffee, milk, margarine, sour cream, salad dressing
Wednesday: Pork loin, brown gravy, red potatoes, cabbage, dinner roll, oatmeal cookie, coffee, milk, margarine
Thursday: Hamburger patty, lettuce/tomato/onion, potato salad, baked beans, wheat hamburger bun, spiced apples, coffee, milk, ketchup, mustard
Friday: Breaded pollock, cheesy potatoes, mixed vegetables, hamburger bun, pears, coffee, milk, margarine, tartar sauce
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Pork fritters, mashed potatoes/gravy, corn, pineapple
Tuesday: Chicken noodle soup, cheese slice, coleslaw, tropical fruit, crackers, tomato juice
Wednesday: Irish stew, creamy garlic potatoes, cabbage wedges, mandarin oranges
Thursday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes/gravy, baby carrots, apricots
Friday: Baked tuna noodle, peas, diced beets, peaches