Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Pepperoni pizza pocket, dinner salad/carrots, baked beans, pears, milk
Tuesday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes/gravy, dinner roll/margarine, fruit cocktail, pumpkin pie, milk
Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, celery/carrot sticks/dip, pears, cinnamon rolls, gold fish crackers, milk
Thursday: Burrito/salsa, tossed salad/dressing, black bean salsa/chips, fresh pineapple, milk
Friday: Orange chicken over rice, dinner salad/broccoli, sliced apples, bread/margarine, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda, Exercise Plus 50; 9:30 a.m. Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class, Wii Bowling, Tap Class, Grief Support; 9:45 p.m. Inter. Tai Chi Class; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting, Open Guitar Practice; 11 a.m. American Mah Jong; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Woodcarving; 1 p.m. Jazzercise, Pinochle, Birthday Party; 2 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 2:30 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 4-? p.m. Cards/Board Games.
Tuesday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Fitness w/Dixie, Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing, Belly Dancing; 10:30 a.m. Couponing w/Heidi; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch; 1 p.m. Tap Class, Mexican Train, Painting Class; 4 p.m. Card/Board Games, Balance w/Coutrney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney; 6-8 p.m. Women to the Rescue.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chorus; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Chess Group, Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show with Lori L. Hayungs from Family Life, Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzericse; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1:30 p.m. S.C. Art Center - Holiday Ornaments; 2-3 p.m. Group Talk; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 4-? p.m. Card/Board Games.
Thursday: 8 a.m. Yoga; 9 a.m. Beginner 2 Line Dance; 10 a.m. Beginning Bridge, Walking Off Pounds, Men's Club, Women's Club, Diabetes Workshop; 11 a.m. Balance Class, Advanced Line Dance; 11:30 a.m. Beginner German; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, Woodcarving, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 2:15 p.m. Informational Talk with SHIP; 4-? p.m. Card/Board Games, Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Fitness w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Beginner Tap, Open Bridge Group; 12:15 p.m. Quilting with Love; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. Open Bridge, 500, Friday Dance.
This week's menu:
Monday: Chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Tuesday: Pork loin, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Turkey dinner, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Thursday: Chicken/broccoli casserole, dinner roll, dessert
Friday: Spaghetti/meat sauce, garlic bread, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 279-6900 ext. 8226 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Closed for holiday
Tuesday: Chicken & dumplings, baked sweet potato, seasoned green beans, biscuit, pineapple tidbits, coffee, milk, margarine
Wednesday: Roast beef, brown gravy, mashed red potatoes, green peas, wheat roll, birthday cake, coffee, milk, margarine
Thursday: Turkey ham and white beans, capri vegetable blend, cornbread, peach cobbler, coffee, milk, margarine
Friday: Beef spaghetti casserole, Italian vegetable blend, mixed green salad, dinner roll, hot cinnamon applesauce, coffee, milk, margarine, Italian dressing
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $5 for persons under 60; all carry-outs and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday Evening meal: Baked ham, AuGratin potatoes, sweet potatoes, cranberry salad
Tuesday: Chili, cheese slice, 3 beans salad, apricots
Wednesday: Baked tuna & noodles, peas, diced beets, peaches
Thursday: Irish stew, creamy garlic potatoes, cabbage wedge, mandarin oranges
Friday: Ham & cheese soup, pickled beets, lettuce salad, tropical fruit