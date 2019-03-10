Try 3 months for $3
School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Chili, carrot sticks/celery/dip, corn bread/honey butter, goldfish crackers, pineapple tidbits, milk

Tuesday: Chicken cheese quesadilla, salsa, tossed salad/dressing, corn, sliced oranges, milk

Wednesday: Cheeseburger/bun, green beans, sliced pickles, peaches, milk

Thursday: Chicken parmesan flatbread/mozarella cheese/marinara, baby baker potatoes, sliced pickles, fruit pie, milk

Friday: Deep dish cheese pizza, dinner salad/carrots, applesauce, cookie, milk

Siouxland Center for Active Generations

Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.

Weekly classes and programs:

Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda, Exercise Plus 50; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Tap Class, Grief Support, Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting; 11 a.m. American Mah Jong; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Jazzercise, Pinochle, Woodcarving; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Get Fit w/Lee.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing; 10:30-11:30 a.m. Living with Alzheimer's: For Early Stage Caregiver Part I; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch; 1 p.m. Tap Class, Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 3 p.m. Politics with Pat; 4-? p.m. Cards/Board Games, Balance w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney; 6-8 p.m. Women to the Rescue.

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chess; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "Mike Gasaway from WITTC - WITTC Culinary 101," Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzericse; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 4 p.m.-? Card/Board Games; 5 p.m. Belly Dancing Class.

Thursday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Medium/Beginner Line Dance; 9:30 p.m. Inter. Bridge; 10 a.m. Beginner Line Dance, Walking Off Pounds, Men's Club, Women's Club; 11 a.m. Balance Class, Beginner German, Advanced Line Dance; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage, Woodcarving, Open Door Time w/Pat; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4 p.m. Cards/Board Games, Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures, Chair Yoga; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Beginner Tap, Open Bridge Group; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. 500, Friday Dance.

This week's menu:

Monday: Hot pork sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert

Tuesday: Meatloaf, baked potato, vegetable, dessert

Wednesday: Corn beef & cabbage, dessert

Thursday: Goulash, garlic bread, cinnamon roll

Friday: Tuna and noodles, vegetable, dessert

Elderly Nutrition Program

Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.

A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.

Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 279-6900 ext. 8226 or for more information about other available meal sites.

Monday: Chicken fettucini alfredo, glazed baby carrots, wheat bread, peaches, coffee, milk, margarine

Tuesday: Pineapple chicken, red potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, wheat roll, fresh seasonal fruit, coffee, milk, margarine

Wednesday: Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, California vegetable blend, wheat roll, birthday cake, coffee, milk, margarine

Thursday: Corned beef, baby red potatoes, cabbage, rye bread, lime gelatin cake, milk, margarine

Friday: Breaded fish fillet, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, wheat hamburger bun, pineapple tidbits,, coffee, milk, tartar sauce

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.

Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday Evening Meal: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, stewed tomatoes, fruit salad

Tuesday: Chili, cheese slice, 3 bean salad, apricots, crackers

Wednesday: Taverns, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, pears

Thursday: Turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes/gravy, corn, applesauce

Friday: Corned beef, mashed potatoes/gravy, cabbage wedges, peaches

