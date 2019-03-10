Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Chili, carrot sticks/celery/dip, corn bread/honey butter, goldfish crackers, pineapple tidbits, milk
Tuesday: Chicken cheese quesadilla, salsa, tossed salad/dressing, corn, sliced oranges, milk
Wednesday: Cheeseburger/bun, green beans, sliced pickles, peaches, milk
Thursday: Chicken parmesan flatbread/mozarella cheese/marinara, baby baker potatoes, sliced pickles, fruit pie, milk
Friday: Deep dish cheese pizza, dinner salad/carrots, applesauce, cookie, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda, Exercise Plus 50; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Tap Class, Grief Support, Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting; 11 a.m. American Mah Jong; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Jazzercise, Pinochle, Woodcarving; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Get Fit w/Lee.
Tuesday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing; 10:30-11:30 a.m. Living with Alzheimer's: For Early Stage Caregiver Part I; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch; 1 p.m. Tap Class, Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 3 p.m. Politics with Pat; 4-? p.m. Cards/Board Games, Balance w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney; 6-8 p.m. Women to the Rescue.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chess; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "Mike Gasaway from WITTC - WITTC Culinary 101," Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzericse; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 4 p.m.-? Card/Board Games; 5 p.m. Belly Dancing Class.
Thursday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Medium/Beginner Line Dance; 9:30 p.m. Inter. Bridge; 10 a.m. Beginner Line Dance, Walking Off Pounds, Men's Club, Women's Club; 11 a.m. Balance Class, Beginner German, Advanced Line Dance; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage, Woodcarving, Open Door Time w/Pat; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4 p.m. Cards/Board Games, Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures, Chair Yoga; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Beginner Tap, Open Bridge Group; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. 500, Friday Dance.
This week's menu:
Monday: Hot pork sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Tuesday: Meatloaf, baked potato, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Corn beef & cabbage, dessert
Thursday: Goulash, garlic bread, cinnamon roll
Friday: Tuna and noodles, vegetable, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 279-6900 ext. 8226 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Chicken fettucini alfredo, glazed baby carrots, wheat bread, peaches, coffee, milk, margarine
Tuesday: Pineapple chicken, red potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, wheat roll, fresh seasonal fruit, coffee, milk, margarine
Wednesday: Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, California vegetable blend, wheat roll, birthday cake, coffee, milk, margarine
Thursday: Corned beef, baby red potatoes, cabbage, rye bread, lime gelatin cake, milk, margarine
Friday: Breaded fish fillet, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, wheat hamburger bun, pineapple tidbits,, coffee, milk, tartar sauce
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday Evening Meal: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, stewed tomatoes, fruit salad
Tuesday: Chili, cheese slice, 3 bean salad, apricots, crackers
Wednesday: Taverns, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, pears
Thursday: Turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes/gravy, corn, applesauce
Friday: Corned beef, mashed potatoes/gravy, cabbage wedges, peaches