Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Swedish Meatballs over rice, corn, bread & margarine, peaches, milk
Tuesday: Pork riblets w BBQ, oven roasted potatoes, broc/dip, dinner roll/margarine, pineapple tidbits, milk
Wednesday: Chili soup, dinner salad/cauliflower, cornbread/honey butter, mandarin oranges, ch. gold fish crackers, milk
Thursday: NO SCHOOL SPRING BREAK
Friday: NO SCHOOL SPRING BREAK
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. Meals are takeout only. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Beef burrito, Spanish rice, refried beans, shredded lettuce, pineapple
Tuesday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, peaches
Wednesday: Hamburger, cheese slice, steak fries, baked beans, strawberries
Thursday: Pork cutlets, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, fruit salad, strawberries
Friday: Chicken patty sandwich, steak fries, cauliflower, peaches