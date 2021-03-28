 Skip to main content
Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus
School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School in this 2014 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Swedish Meatballs over rice, corn, bread & margarine, peaches, milk

Tuesday: Pork riblets w BBQ, oven roasted potatoes, broc/dip, dinner roll/margarine, pineapple tidbits, milk

Wednesday: Chili soup, dinner salad/cauliflower, cornbread/honey butter, mandarin oranges, ch. gold fish crackers, milk

Thursday: NO SCHOOL SPRING BREAK

Friday: NO SCHOOL SPRING BREAK

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. Meals are takeout only. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Beef burrito, Spanish rice, refried beans, shredded lettuce, pineapple

Tuesday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, peaches

Wednesday: Hamburger, cheese slice, steak fries, baked beans, strawberries

Thursday: Pork cutlets, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, fruit salad, strawberries

Friday: Chicken patty sandwich, steak fries, cauliflower, peaches

