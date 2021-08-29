Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Hotdog/bun, pickle spear, baked beans, pears, milk

Tuesday: Sweet Thai chicken stir fry with fried rice, cauliflower/dip, roll/margarine, peaches, milk

Wednesday: Creamed turkey over biscuit, carrot/celery sticks/dip, applesauce, milk

Thursday: Pork parmesan flatbread, dinner salad/tomatoes, sliced oranges, milk

Friday: Tavern/bun, sliced pickles, baked beans, cookie, pears, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.