Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Hotdog/bun, pickle spear, baked beans, pears, milk
Tuesday: Sweet Thai chicken stir fry with fried rice, cauliflower/dip, roll/margarine, peaches, milk
Wednesday: Creamed turkey over biscuit, carrot/celery sticks/dip, applesauce, milk
Thursday: Pork parmesan flatbread, dinner salad/tomatoes, sliced oranges, milk
Friday: Tavern/bun, sliced pickles, baked beans, cookie, pears, milk
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: All beef chili & hot dog, mac & cheese, baked beans, lettuce salad, fruit cocktail
Tuesday: Runza casserole, carrots, strawberries
Wednesday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, Brussel sprouts, pineapple
Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, stewed tomatoes, pears
Friday: Chicken patty sandwich, steak fries, tomato juice, tropical fruit