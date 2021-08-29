 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus
0 Comments
Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School in this 2014 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Hotdog/bun, pickle spear, baked beans, pears, milk

Tuesday: Sweet Thai chicken stir fry with fried rice, cauliflower/dip, roll/margarine, peaches, milk

Wednesday: Creamed turkey over biscuit, carrot/celery sticks/dip, applesauce, milk

Thursday: Pork parmesan flatbread, dinner salad/tomatoes, sliced oranges, milk

Friday: Tavern/bun, sliced pickles, baked beans, cookie, pears, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: All beef chili & hot dog, mac & cheese, baked beans, lettuce salad, fruit cocktail

Tuesday: Runza casserole, carrots, strawberries

Wednesday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, Brussel sprouts, pineapple

Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, stewed tomatoes, pears

Friday: Chicken patty sandwich, steak fries, tomato juice, tropical fruit

+1 
Menu
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 28: Why insurance for college students is beneficial

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News