Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Corn dog, pickle spear, baked beans, mandarin oranges, milk

Tuesday: Taco fiesta, lettuce/shredded cheese, flour tortilla, black bean salsa, pears, milk

Wednesday: Chili, broccoli/cauliflower/dip, whole grain cinnamon roll, peaches, cheddar cheese goldfish crackers, milk

Thursday: Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, baby carrots/dip, dinner roll with margarine, pineapple tidbits, milk

Friday: Multi cheese French bread pizza, dinner salad/carrots, apricots, fat free vanilla pudding, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, tropical fruit (evening meal)

Tuesday: Chili, cheese slice, lettuce salad, peaches

Wednesday: Stacked enchiladas, refried beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, baked apples

Thursday: Baked ham, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, cranberry salad

Friday: Spaghetti w/meat sauce, lettuce salad, green beans, mandarin oranges, garlic bread

