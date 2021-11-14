Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Multi cheese French bread, dinner salad/carrots, apricots, fat free vanilla pudding, milk

Tuesday: Breaded chicken patty/bun, lattice fries, peas, applesauce, milk

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meatballs, string cheese, mixed veggies/dip, bread/margarine, strawberries, milk

Thursday: Taco fiesta, lettuce/shredded cheese, flour tortilla, black bean salsa, pears, milk

Friday: Lasagna with sauce, tossed salad with dressing, corn, bread/margarine, fruit cocktail, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Goulash, corn, green beans, fruit cocktail

Tuesday: Sausage & potatoes, broccoli, glazed carrots, pineapple

Wednesday: Tuna & noodles, peas, pickled beets, mandarin oranges

Thursday: Chili cheese hotdog, stewed tomatoes, macaroni & cheese, sauerkraut, peaches

Friday: Chicken ala king, lettuce salad, tropical fruit, biscuit

