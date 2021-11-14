Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Multi cheese French bread, dinner salad/carrots, apricots, fat free vanilla pudding, milk
Tuesday: Breaded chicken patty/bun, lattice fries, peas, applesauce, milk
Wednesday: Spaghetti with meatballs, string cheese, mixed veggies/dip, bread/margarine, strawberries, milk
Thursday: Taco fiesta, lettuce/shredded cheese, flour tortilla, black bean salsa, pears, milk
Friday: Lasagna with sauce, tossed salad with dressing, corn, bread/margarine, fruit cocktail, milk
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.
People are also reading…
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Goulash, corn, green beans, fruit cocktail
Tuesday: Sausage & potatoes, broccoli, glazed carrots, pineapple
Wednesday: Tuna & noodles, peas, pickled beets, mandarin oranges
Thursday: Chili cheese hotdog, stewed tomatoes, macaroni & cheese, sauerkraut, peaches
Friday: Chicken ala king, lettuce salad, tropical fruit, biscuit