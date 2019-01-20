Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Lasagna/sauce, bread/margarine, tossed salad/dressing, corn, mandarin oranges, milk
Tuesday: Macaroni/cheese, PB&J sandwich, green beans, carrot sticks/dip, peaches, milk
Wednesday: Chili soup/cheddar goldfish, dinner salad/cauliflower, corn bread/honey butter, mandarin oranges, milk
Thursday: Spaghetti/meatballs, string cheese stick, mixed veggies, bread/margarine, strawberries, milk
Friday: Fiestada pizza/salsa, tossed salad/dressing, refried beans, sliced fresh oranges, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda, Exercise Plus 50; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Tap Class; 9:45 a.m. Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class, Interm. Tai Chi Class; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting; 11 a.m. American Mah Jong; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 12:30 p.m. Woodcarving, Movie; 1 p.m. Jazzercise, Pinochle; 2 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 2:30 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 4 p.m. Cards/Board Games.
Tuesday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch; 1 p.m. Tap Class, Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4-? p.m. Cards/Board Games, Balance w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney; 6-8 p.m. Women to the Rescue; 6-8 p.m. Diabetes Self-Management Workshop.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chess; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "Stay Independent, Exercise your Independence," Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzericse; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500, ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Craft Class - Winter Bird Feeders; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w./Kelly.
Thursday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Medium/Beginner Line Dance; 9:45 a.m. Beginning Bridge/Advanced Bridge; 10 a.m. Walking Off Pounds, Men's Club, Women's Club; 11 a.m. Balance Class, Beginner German, Advanced Line Dance; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, Woodcarving, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4-? p.m. Card/Board Games, Zumba w/Courtney.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures, Chair Yoga; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Beginner Tap, Open Bridge Group; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. 500, Friday Dance.
This week's menu:
Monday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Tuesday: Pork loin, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: BBQ ribs, baked potato, vegetable, dessert
Thursday: Chicken breast, rice pilaf, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Beef stew, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 279-6900 ext. 8226 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Breaded Pollock, baked potato, broccoli, wheat roll, fresh seasonal fruit, coffee, milk, margarine, tartar sauce, sour cream
Tuesday: Spaghetti casserole, seasoned green beans, mixed green salad, peaches, coffee, milk, margarine, ranch dressing
Wednesday: Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, whole kernel corn, baked beans, wheat hamburger bun, fresh seasonal fruit, coffee, milk
Thursday: Beef stew, green and red cabbage, biscuit, applesauce, coffee, milk, margarine
Friday: Baked chicken breast/gravy, whipped potatoes, lima beans, wheat bread, carnival cookie, coffee, milk, margarine
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $5 for persons under 60; all carry-outs and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Ham cheese chowder, pickled beet, tropical fruit, lettuce salad
Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes/gravy, stewed tomatoes, tropical fruit
Wednesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, peppers/onions, pears
Thursday: BBQ ribs, baked potatoes, baked beans, baked apples
Friday: Tacos, Spanish rice, refried beans, shredded lettuce/cheese, pineapple