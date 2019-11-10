Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Pepperoni pizza pocket, dinner salad/carrots, baked beans, pears, milk
Tuesday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes & gravy, dinner roll & margarine, fruit cocktail, pumpkin pie, milk
Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, celery/carrot sticks/dip, pears, whole grain cinnamon roll, pretzel gold fish crackers, milk
Thursday: Burrito w/salsa, tossed salad w/dressing, black bean salsa/chips, fresh pineapple, milk
Friday: Orange chicken over rice, dinner salad/broccoli, sliced apples, bread/margarine, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 9:30 am Grief Support (2nd Monday); 1:00 pm Birthday Party (2nd Monday), Hosts: Ron’s Painting Class, Entertainment: Ballroom/Merry Go Rounders; 2:00 p.m. BCU Social Group -- Food and Traditions; 8:00 am Scrapbooking; 8:30 am Exercise Plus 50; 9:00 am Mah Jong; 9:00 am Senior Yoga (Tape); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class (Intermediate); 9:30 am Tap; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 10:00 am Knitting & Crocheting; 10:00 am Tai Chi (Advanced); 11:00 am Tai Chi Fans (Beginning); 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 1:00 pm Mah Jong; 1:00 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm Woodcarving; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Get Fit With Lee
Tuesday: 1:30 p.m. Big Word Small Word with BAM (Bickford Assisted Living and Memory Care) (2nd Tues.) (Limit of 15); 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga with Amanda; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Creative Writing; 10:30 am Tai Chi Class - (Beginning); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm Penny Bingo; 12:30 pm Pitch; 12:30 pm Tap; 1:00 pm Mexican Train; 1:00 pm Painting Class; 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 3:00 pm Politics with Pat (Our Executive Director); 4:00 pm Balance with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength
Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. Talk Show “STEMM” with Melanie Berte-Hickey; 1:00 p.m. Genealogy Class (2nd Wed.); 1:00 p.m. Sioux City Art Center, Ornament (Sign up –limit of 20); 2:00 p.m. BCU Social Group -- Coping Wheel of Fortune; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga w/Dixie; 9:00 am Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game; 9:00 am Chess; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Chorus; 10:00 am Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 am Open Jam Session; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:00 pm Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Coloring Corner; 1:00 pm Phase 10; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Fitness with Kelly; 5:00 pm Belly Dancing Class
Thursday: 9:30 a.m. Brunch & Learn -- “Bone Health” with Nicholas from OsteoStong; 1:00–2:00pm Open Door Time with Pat; 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 9:00 am Line Dance-(Intermediate 1); 9:00 am Yoga; 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class-(Beginner); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class-(Intermediate); 10:00 am Line Dance-(Beginner); 11:00 am Line Dance - (Advanced); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Canasta, Penny Bingo; 1:00 pm Cribbage; 1:00 pm Men’s & Women’s Social Group; 1:00 pm Wood Carving; 1:00 pm Line Dance- (Intermediate 2); 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 4:00 pm Zumba with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength
Friday: 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 9:30 am Get Fit With Lee; 10:00 am –11:30 Blood Pressures; 10:00 am Chair Yoga with Kaye; 11:00-12:00 pm Karaoke; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:00 pm Open Bridge Group; 12:30 pm Open Craft Time; 12:30 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Friday Dance Featuring “Triple Threat" -- Free Will Donation at Door
This week's menu:
Monday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, vegetable, dessert
Tuesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes & gravy, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Goulash, garlic bread, dessert
Thursday: Hot pork sandwich, mashed potatoes & gravy, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Fried chicken sandwich, onion rings, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Closed for holiday
Tuesday: Turkey ham & white beans, carrots, cornbread, peach cobbler, coffee, milk, margarine
Wednesday: Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, lima beans, wheat roll, birthday cake, ice cream, coffee, milk, margarine
Thursday: Chicken a la king, baked sweet potato, seasoned green beans, biscuit, pineapple tidbits, coffee, milk, margarine
Friday: Beef spaghetti casserole, Italian vegetable blend, tossed salad, Texas bread, cinnamon applesauce, coffee, milk, margarine, Italian dressing
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events: Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except an evening meal Monday. All meals served with bread, butter, margarine and milk. Preregistration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6; and all evening meals $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, glazed carrots, pears
Tuesday: Pork fritter, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, pineapple
Wednesday: Irish stew, creamy garlic potatoes, cabbage wedges, mandarin oranges
Thursday: Baked ham, au gratin potatoes, sweet potatoes, cranberry salad
Friday: Chili, cheese slice, 3 bean salad, apricots, crackers