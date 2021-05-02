Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Pepperoni Calzone, dinner salad/carrots, pears, baked beans, milk
Tuesday: Beef dippers, corn, biscuit/jelly, black bean salsa/chips, pineapple tidbits
Wednesday: Spaghetti/meatballs/sauce, assorted veggies/dip, bread/margarine, mixed berries
Thursday: Salisbury steak w glaze, mashed potatoes/gravy, baby carrots/dip, dinner roll/margarine, apricots
Friday: 4x6 cheese pizza (K-5), Big Daddy cheese pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes, fruit cocktail, f. free chocolate pudding, milk
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Chicken patty sandwich, scalloped potatoes, lettuce salad, peaches
Tuesday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, Brussel sprouts, fruit salad, strawberries
Wednesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, stewed tomatoes, pineapple
Thursday: Chicken tenders, steak fries, broccoli w/cheese, ruby applesauce
Friday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, country gravy, green beans, fruit cocktail