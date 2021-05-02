Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Pepperoni Calzone, dinner salad/carrots, pears, baked beans, milk

Tuesday: Beef dippers, corn, biscuit/jelly, black bean salsa/chips, pineapple tidbits

Wednesday: Spaghetti/meatballs/sauce, assorted veggies/dip, bread/margarine, mixed berries

Thursday: Salisbury steak w glaze, mashed potatoes/gravy, baby carrots/dip, dinner roll/margarine, apricots

Friday: 4x6 cheese pizza (K-5), Big Daddy cheese pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes, fruit cocktail, f. free chocolate pudding, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.