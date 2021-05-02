 Skip to main content
Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus
School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School in this 2014 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Pepperoni Calzone, dinner salad/carrots, pears, baked beans, milk

Tuesday: Beef dippers, corn, biscuit/jelly, black bean salsa/chips, pineapple tidbits

Wednesday: Spaghetti/meatballs/sauce, assorted veggies/dip, bread/margarine, mixed berries

Thursday: Salisbury steak w glaze, mashed potatoes/gravy, baby carrots/dip, dinner roll/margarine, apricots

Friday: 4x6 cheese pizza (K-5), Big Daddy cheese pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes, fruit cocktail, f. free chocolate pudding, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Chicken patty sandwich, scalloped potatoes, lettuce salad, peaches

Tuesday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, Brussel sprouts, fruit salad, strawberries

Wednesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, stewed tomatoes, pineapple

Thursday: Chicken tenders, steak fries, broccoli w/cheese, ruby applesauce

Friday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, country gravy, green beans, fruit cocktail

Menu
