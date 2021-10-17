Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Chicken chili crispito with cheese, black bean salsa/chips, tossed salad/dressing, peaches, milk

Tuesday: Cheeseburger/bun, baby baker potatoes, sliced pickles, fresh pineapple, milk

Wednesday: Goulash, dinner salad/tomatoes, string cheese, bread/margarine, mandarin oranges, milk

Thursday: Deep dish pizza, dinner salad/carrots, applesauce, harvest cookie, milk

Friday: Pork riblet with BBQ sauce, oven roasted potatoes, broccoli/dip, dinner roll/margarine, pineapple tidbits, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Chicken ala king, green beans, tropical fruit

Tuesday: Sausage & potatoes, broccoli, glazed carrots, pineapple

Wednesday: Lasagna, corn, lettuce salad, fruit cocktail

Thursday: Swiss teak, peppers & onions, stewed tomatoes, applesauce

Friday: Fish sandwich, augratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, peaches

