Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: 4x6 sausage pizza (K-5), Big daddy pepperoni pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes, chocolate pudding, fruit cocktail, milk
Tuesday: Pulled pork/bun/BBQ sauce, baked beans, sliced pickles, ranch wedges, applesauce, milk
Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, carrots/celery sticks/peanut butter, pears, cinnamon roll, gold fish crackers, milk
Thursday: Grilled chicken/bun, tossed salad/dressing, fresh mixed fruit, black bean salsa/chips, milk
Friday: Maple glazed waffle/syrup, sausage links, carrots/celery sticks/peanut butter, strawberry/apple parfait, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda, Exercise Plus 50; 9:30 a.m. Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class, Wii Bowling, Tap Class; 9:45 a.m. Inter. Tai Chi Class; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting; 11 a.m. American Mah Jong; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 12:30 p.m. Woodcarving, Movie; 1 p.m. Jazzercise, Pinochle; 1-2:30 p.m. Christmas Party; 2 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 2:30 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 4-? p.m. Cards/Board Games.
Tuesday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Fitness w/Dixie, Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing, Belly Dancing; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch; 1 p.m. Tap Class, Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4-? p.m. Card/Board Games, Balance w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney; 6-8 p.m. Women to the Rescue; 6-7:30 p.m. Cooking/Baking.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chorus; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Chess Group, Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "History of Noah's Hope Animal Rescue and a Pet Visitor", Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzercise; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 4-? p.m. Cards/Board Games; 5 p.m. Belly Dancing Class.
Thursday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Beginner 2 Line Dance; 10 a.m. Beginning Bridge, Walking Off Pounds, Men's Club, Women's Club; 11 a.m. Balance Class, Advanced Line Dance; 11:30 a.m. Beginner German; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, Woodcarving, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4-? p.m. Cards/Board Games; 4 p.m. Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Beginner Tap, Open Bridge Group; 12:15 p.m. Quilting with Love; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. Open Bridge, 500, Friday Dance.
This week's menu:
Monday: Chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Tuesday: Potato soup, ham sandwich, dessert
Wednesday: Parmesan crusted breast, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Tavern, onion rings, macaroni and cheese, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 279-6900 ext. 8226 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Baked chicken breast, savory apricot sauce, cheesy whipped potatoes, diced beets, wheat roll, fruit cocktail, coffee, milk, margarine
Tuesday: Beef pepper casserole, green peas, baby carrots, dinner roll, fresh fruit, coffee, milk, margarine
Wednesday: Chicken corn chowder, mixed green salad, Italian vegetable blend, wheat roll, apple cobbler, coffee, milk, margarine, ranch dressing
Thursday: Hamburger patty, lettuce/tomato, oven roasted potatoes, mixed vegetables, hamburger bun, mandarin oranges, coffee, milk, ketchup, mustard
Friday: Pork loin, supreme sauce, mashed red potatoes, Brussels sprouts, dinner roll, spice cake, coffee, milk, margarine
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $5 for persons under 60; all carry-outs and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday Evening meal: BBQ ribs, baked potatoes, baked beans, baked apples
Tuesday: Ham and bean soup, cottage cheese, pickled beets, apricots, corn bread
Wednesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, green peppers/onions, applesauce
Thursday: Open faced turkey on Texas toast, mashed potatoes/gravy, chuck wagon corn, mandarin oranges
Friday: Hamburger casserole, mashed potatoes, green beans, pears