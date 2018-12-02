Try 1 month for 99¢
School lunch
Buy Now

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: 4x6 sausage pizza (K-5), Big daddy pepperoni pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes, chocolate pudding, fruit cocktail, milk

Tuesday: Pulled pork/bun/BBQ sauce, baked beans, sliced pickles, ranch wedges, applesauce, milk

Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, carrots/celery sticks/peanut butter, pears, cinnamon roll, gold fish crackers, milk

Thursday: Grilled chicken/bun, tossed salad/dressing, fresh mixed fruit, black bean salsa/chips, milk

Friday: Maple glazed waffle/syrup, sausage links, carrots/celery sticks/peanut butter, strawberry/apple parfait, milk

Siouxland Center for Active Generations

Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.

Weekly classes and programs:

Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda, Exercise Plus 50; 9:30 a.m. Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class, Wii Bowling, Tap Class; 9:45 a.m. Inter. Tai Chi Class; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting; 11 a.m. American Mah Jong; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 12:30 p.m. Woodcarving, Movie; 1 p.m. Jazzercise, Pinochle; 1-2:30 p.m. Christmas Party; 2 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 2:30 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 4-? p.m. Cards/Board Games.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Fitness w/Dixie, Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing, Belly Dancing; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch; 1 p.m. Tap Class, Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4-? p.m. Card/Board Games, Balance w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney; 6-8 p.m. Women to the Rescue; 6-7:30 p.m. Cooking/Baking.

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chorus; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Chess Group, Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "History of Noah's Hope Animal Rescue and a Pet Visitor", Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzercise; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 4-? p.m. Cards/Board Games; 5 p.m. Belly Dancing Class.

Thursday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Beginner 2 Line Dance; 10 a.m. Beginning Bridge, Walking Off Pounds, Men's Club, Women's Club; 11 a.m. Balance Class, Advanced Line Dance; 11:30 a.m. Beginner German; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, Woodcarving, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4-? p.m. Cards/Board Games; 4 p.m. Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Beginner Tap, Open Bridge Group; 12:15 p.m. Quilting with Love; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. Open Bridge, 500, Friday Dance.

This week's menu:

Monday: Chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert

Tuesday: Potato soup, ham sandwich, dessert

Wednesday: Parmesan crusted breast, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert

Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert

Friday: Tavern, onion rings, macaroni and cheese, dessert

Elderly Nutrition Program

Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.

A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.

Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 279-6900 ext. 8226 or for more information about other available meal sites.

Monday: Baked chicken breast, savory apricot sauce, cheesy whipped potatoes, diced beets, wheat roll, fruit cocktail, coffee, milk, margarine

Tuesday: Beef pepper casserole, green peas, baby carrots, dinner roll, fresh fruit, coffee, milk, margarine

Wednesday: Chicken corn chowder, mixed green salad, Italian vegetable blend, wheat roll, apple cobbler, coffee, milk, margarine, ranch dressing

Thursday: Hamburger patty, lettuce/tomato, oven roasted potatoes, mixed vegetables, hamburger bun, mandarin oranges, coffee, milk, ketchup, mustard

Friday: Pork loin, supreme sauce, mashed red potatoes, Brussels sprouts, dinner roll, spice cake, coffee, milk, margarine

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night.

Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $5 for persons under 60; all carry-outs and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday Evening meal: BBQ ribs, baked potatoes, baked beans, baked apples

Tuesday: Ham and bean soup, cottage cheese, pickled beets, apricots, corn bread

Wednesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, green peppers/onions, applesauce

Thursday: Open faced turkey on Texas toast, mashed potatoes/gravy, chuck wagon corn, mandarin oranges

Friday: Hamburger casserole, mashed potatoes, green beans, pears

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments