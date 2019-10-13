Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Beef stroganoff, dinner salad/carrots, bread/margarine, fresh pineapple, cookie, milk
Tuesday: Chicken cheese quesadilla/salsa, tossed salad/dressing, corn, sliced oranges, milk
Wednesday: Chili/gold fish crackers, dinner salad/cauliflower, corn bread/honey butter, mandarin oranges, milk
Thursday: 4x6 sausage pizza (K-5), Big daddy pepperoni pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes, fruit cocktail, chocolate pudding, milk
Friday: Chicken enchiladas/sauce/cheese, Spanish rice, tossed salad/dressing, apricots, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Exercise Plus 50; 9 a.m. Mah Jong, Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class, Wii Bowling, Tap; 10 a.m. Advance Tai Chi, Knitting & Crocheting; 11 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Fans; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Movie; 1 p.m. Mah Jong, Pinochle; 2;30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Get Fit w/Lee.
Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo, Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing, Conversational Spanish; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11 a.m. Corn Hole; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch, Tap; 1 p.m. Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 3 p.m. Politics with Pat, Cooking w/Shelby; 4 p.m. Balance w/Courtney, Alzheimer's Support Group; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chess; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Chorus, Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "Elementary School," Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Tai Chi for Arthritis 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 5 p.m. Belly Dancing Class.
Thursday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Interm. Line Dance; 9:30 a.m. Beginner/Interm. Bridge; 10 a.m. Beginner Line Dance, Conversational Spanish; 11 a.m. Advanced Line Dance, Corn Hole; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage, Woodcarving, Open Door w/Pat; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4 p.m. Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class, Brunch & Learn; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures, Chair Yoga; 11 a.m. Karaoke, Tai Chi for Arthritis; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Open Bridge Group; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. 500, Friday Dance.
This week's menu:
Monday: Hot pork sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Tuesday: Beef tips, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Hamburger steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, dessert
Thursday: Broasted chicken, cheesy potatoes, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Spaghetti/meat sauce, garlic bread, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, lima beans, wheat roll, birthday cake, ice cream, coffee, milk, margarine
Tuesday: Turkey ham & white beans, carrots, cornbread, peach cobbler, coffee, milk, margarine
Wednesday: Beef spaghetti casserole, Italian vegetable blend, tossed salad, Texas bread, cinnamon applesauce, coffee, milk, margarine, Italian dressing
Thursday: Breaded pollock, parslied potatoes, whole kernel corn, wheat hamburger bun, fresh fruit, coffee, milk, margarine, tartar sauce
Friday: Chicken ala king, baked sweet potato, seasoned green beans, biscuit, pineapple tidbits, coffee, milk, margarine
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, carrots, fruit salad
Tuesday: Pork fritter, mashed potatoes/gravy, corn, pineapple
Wednesday: Ham & cheese chowder, pickled beets, pineapple, lettuce salad
Thursday: Turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes/gravy, sweet potatoes, cranberry salad
Friday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes/gravy, stewed tomatoes, apricots