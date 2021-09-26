 Skip to main content
Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus
Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School in this 2014 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Fiestada pizza, dinner salad/tomatoes, fresh sliced oranges (K-8), whole orange (9-12), salsa, graham grips c. chip, milk

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets/BBQ sauce, mashed potatoes/gravy, fresh mixed greens/dressing, bread/margarine, fruit cocktail, milk

Wednesday: Chicken vegetable rice soup, broccoli/carrots/dip, pretzel goldfish, whole grain cinnamon roll, banana, milk

Thursday: Burrito with salsa, tossed salad with pico de gallo, elf grahams, apricots, milk

Friday: Hot dog/bun, baked beans, pickle spear, pears, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Stuffed green peppers, cabbage wedges, mandarin oranges (evening meal)

Tuesday: Chicken rice casserole, sweet potatoes, broccoli w/cheese, ruby applesauce

Wednesday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, tropical fruit

Thursday: Runza casserole, carrots, strawberries

Friday: Chicken patty sandwich, augratin potatoes, glazed carrots, peaches

