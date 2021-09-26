Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Fiestada pizza, dinner salad/tomatoes, fresh sliced oranges (K-8), whole orange (9-12), salsa, graham grips c. chip, milk

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets/BBQ sauce, mashed potatoes/gravy, fresh mixed greens/dressing, bread/margarine, fruit cocktail, milk

Wednesday: Chicken vegetable rice soup, broccoli/carrots/dip, pretzel goldfish, whole grain cinnamon roll, banana, milk

Thursday: Burrito with salsa, tossed salad with pico de gallo, elf grahams, apricots, milk

Friday: Hot dog/bun, baked beans, pickle spear, pears, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.