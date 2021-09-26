Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Fiestada pizza, dinner salad/tomatoes, fresh sliced oranges (K-8), whole orange (9-12), salsa, graham grips c. chip, milk
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets/BBQ sauce, mashed potatoes/gravy, fresh mixed greens/dressing, bread/margarine, fruit cocktail, milk
Wednesday: Chicken vegetable rice soup, broccoli/carrots/dip, pretzel goldfish, whole grain cinnamon roll, banana, milk
Thursday: Burrito with salsa, tossed salad with pico de gallo, elf grahams, apricots, milk
Friday: Hot dog/bun, baked beans, pickle spear, pears, milk
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Stuffed green peppers, cabbage wedges, mandarin oranges (evening meal)
Tuesday: Chicken rice casserole, sweet potatoes, broccoli w/cheese, ruby applesauce
Wednesday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, tropical fruit
Thursday: Runza casserole, carrots, strawberries
Friday: Chicken patty sandwich, augratin potatoes, glazed carrots, peaches