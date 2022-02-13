Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Oven fried chicken, bread/margarine, baked beans, pickle spear, pineapple tidbits, milk

Tuesday: Goulash, string cheese stick, dinner salad/tomatoes, mandarin oranges, bread/margarine, milk

Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, carrots/celery/peanut butter, whole grain cinnamon roll, crackers, pears, milk

Thursday: Nacho bites (6) (K-5), nacho bites (8) (6-12), dinner salad/dressing, refried beans, salsa, applesauce, milk

Friday: Pizza burger/bun, mozzarella cheese/marinara, ranch wedges, sliced pickles, peaches, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: BBQ ribs, baked potatoes, baked beans, baked apples (evening meal)

Tuesday: Brats, stewed tomatoes, macaroni & cheese, sauerkraut, peaches

Wednesday: Tuna & noodles, peas, pickled beets, mandarin oranges

Thursday: Beef enchiladas, refried beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, ruby applesauce

Friday: Chicken ala king, green beans, tropical fruit

