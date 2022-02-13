 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School in this 2014 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Oven fried chicken, bread/margarine, baked beans, pickle spear, pineapple tidbits, milk

Tuesday: Goulash, string cheese stick, dinner salad/tomatoes, mandarin oranges, bread/margarine, milk

Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, carrots/celery/peanut butter, whole grain cinnamon roll, crackers, pears, milk

Thursday: Nacho bites (6) (K-5), nacho bites (8) (6-12), dinner salad/dressing, refried beans, salsa, applesauce, milk

Friday: Pizza burger/bun, mozzarella cheese/marinara, ranch wedges, sliced pickles, peaches, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: BBQ ribs, baked potatoes, baked beans, baked apples (evening meal)

Tuesday: Brats, stewed tomatoes, macaroni & cheese, sauerkraut, peaches

Wednesday: Tuna & noodles, peas, pickled beets, mandarin oranges

Thursday: Beef enchiladas, refried beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, ruby applesauce

Friday: Chicken ala king, green beans, tropical fruit

Menu
