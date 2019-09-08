Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: BBQ rib/bun, dinner salad/carrots, fruit cocktail, milk
Tuesday: Chicken patty/bun, black bean salsa/chips, corn, fresh pineapple, milk
Wednesday: Corn dog, ranch fries, celery sticks/peanut butter, pears, milk
Thursday: Spaghetti/meatballs/sauce, Colby jack cheese stick, dinner salad/tomatoes, bread/margarine, grapes, milk
Friday: K-5 - 4x6 cheese pizza, 6-12 - big daddy cheese pizza, dinner salad/tomatoes, fruit cocktail, chocolate pudding, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Exercise Plus 50; 9 a.m. Mah Jong, Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class, Grief Support; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting, Tap, Advanced Tai Chi; 11 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Fans 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Mah Jong, Pinochle, Woodcarving, Birthday Party; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Get Fit w/Lee.
Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo, Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class, Corn Hole; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch, Tap; 1 p.m. Mexican Train, Painting Class, Making Jewelry; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 3 p.m. Politics with Pat; 4 p.m. Balance w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chess; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Chorus, Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "Medicare 101," Open Jam Session; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500, Genealogy Class; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 5 p.m. Belly Dancing Class.
Thursday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Interm. Line Dance; 9:30 a.m. Beginner/Interm. Bridge; 10 a.m. Beginner Line Dance; 11 a.m. Advanced Line Dance, Corn Hole; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage, Woodcarving, Open Door w/Pat; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4 p.m. Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures, Chair Yoga; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Open Bridge Group; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. 500, Friday Dance.
This week's menu:
Monday: Chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Tuesday: Pork loin, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Fried catfish, baked potato, vegetable, dessert
Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Friday: BBQ beef sandwich, potato logs, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Baked chicken breast, blackberry BBQ sauce, whole kernel corn, green beans, wheat roll, fresh seasonal fruit, coffee, milk, margarine
Tuesday: Hamburger patty, lettuce/tomato, oven roasted potatoes, baked beans, wheat hamburger bun, strawberry cheesecake pudding, coffee, milk, ketchup, mustard
Wednesday: Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, sliced carrots, wheat roll, birthday cake, coffee, milk, margarine
Thursday: Chicken & dumplings, stewed tomatoes, green peas, multi grain bread, chocolate chip cookie, coffee, milk, margarine
Friday: Pork loin, pork sauce, augratin potatoes, broccoli, dinner roll, sliced pears, coffee, milk, margarine
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday Evening Meal: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, creamed corn, apple salad
Tuesday: Beef enchiladas, refried beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, fruit salad
Wednesday: Porcupine meatballs, mashed potatoes/gravy, cauliflower, ambrosia salad
Thursday: Beef tips & noodles, wax beans, coleslaw, pears
Friday: Ham & bean soup, cottage cheese, pickled beets, apricots, corn bread, crackers