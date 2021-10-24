Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Teriyaki beef dippers, corn, biscuit with jelly, pineapple tidbits, black bean salsa/chips, milk
Tuesday: Swedish meatballs, rice pilaf, dinner salad/dressing, bread/margarine, peaches, milk
Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, broccoli/cauliflower/dip, pretzel goldfish crackers, whole grain cinnamon roll, fruit cocktail, milk
Thursday: Mac & cheese, green beans, PB & jelly sandwich, carrot sticks/dip, pineapple tidbits, milk
Friday: Beef & cheese taco with salsa, tossed salad/dressing, refried beans, sliced oranges (K-8), whole orange (9-12), milk
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, tropical fruit (Evening meal)
Tuesday: Chili, cheese slice, lettuce salad, strawberries
Wednesday: Chicken rice casserole, sweet potatoes, broccoli w/cheese, ruby applesauce
Thursday: Baked ham, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, cranberry salad
Friday: Runza casserole, carrots, strawberries