Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Teriyaki beef dippers, corn, biscuit with jelly, pineapple tidbits, black bean salsa/chips, milk

Tuesday: Swedish meatballs, rice pilaf, dinner salad/dressing, bread/margarine, peaches, milk

Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, broccoli/cauliflower/dip, pretzel goldfish crackers, whole grain cinnamon roll, fruit cocktail, milk

Thursday: Mac & cheese, green beans, PB & jelly sandwich, carrot sticks/dip, pineapple tidbits, milk

Friday: Beef & cheese taco with salsa, tossed salad/dressing, refried beans, sliced oranges (K-8), whole orange (9-12), milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, tropical fruit (Evening meal)

Tuesday: Chili, cheese slice, lettuce salad, strawberries

Wednesday: Chicken rice casserole, sweet potatoes, broccoli w/cheese, ruby applesauce

Thursday: Baked ham, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, cranberry salad

Friday: Runza casserole, carrots, strawberries

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0