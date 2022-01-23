Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Pulled pork/bun/BBQ sauce, baked beans, sliced pickles, ranch wedges, applesauce, milk

Tuesday: Cheese breadsticks (2) with marinara, oven roasted potatoes, broccoli/dip, peaches, milk

Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, dinner salad/carrots, bread/margarine, fresh pineapple, cookie, milk

Thursday: Deep dish pizza, dinner salad/broccoli, applesauce, fat free vanilla pudding, milk

Friday: Pork parmesan flatbread/mozzarella cheese/marinara, dinner salad/tomatoes, fresh sliced oranges (K-8), whole orange (9-12), milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, tropical fruit (evening meal)

Tuesday: Chili, cheese slice, lettuce salad, strawberries

Wednesday: Chicken rice casserole, sweet potatoes, broccoli w/cheese, ruby applesauce

Thursday: Fish sandwich, au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, peaches

Friday: Runza casserole, carrots, strawberries

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0