Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Fiestada pizza, dinner salad/tomatoes, fresh sliced oranges, salsa, graham grips c/chip grahams, milk
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets/BBQ sauce, mashed potatoes/gravy, carrot sticks/dip, fruit cocktail, bread/margarine, milk
Wednesday: Chicken veg rice soup, broccoli/carrots/dip, banana, cinnamon roll, pretzel gold fish, milk
Thursday: Burrito/salsa, tossed salad/pico de gallo, apricots, elf grahams, milk
Friday: Hotdog/bun, baked beans, pickle spear, pears, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Exercise Plus 50; 9 a.m. Mah Jong, Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class, Wii Bowling; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting, Tap, Advanced Tai Chi; 11 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Fans; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Movie; 1 p.m. Mah Jong, Pinochle, Woodcarving; 2;30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Get Fit w/Lee.
Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo, Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing, Conversational Spanish; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11 a.m. Corn Hole; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch, Tap; 1 p.m. Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 3 p.m. Politics with Pat, Cooking w/Shelby; 4 p.m. Balance w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chess; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Chorus, Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "Monarchs", Open Jam Session; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w./Kelly; 5 p.m. Belly Dancing Class.
Thursday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Interm. Line Dance; 9:30 a.m. Beginner/Interm. Bridge; 10 a.m. Beginner Line Dance, Conversational Spanish; 11 a.m. Advanced Line Dance, Corn Hole; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. 2 Line Dance, Cribbage, Woodcarving, Open Door Time w/Pat; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4 p.m. Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures, Chair Yoga; 11 a.m. Tai Chi for Arthritis, Karaoke; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Open Bridge Group; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time, Pinochle; 1 p.m. 500, Friday Dance.
This week's menu:
Monday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Pork loin, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Thursday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Chicken spaghetti, garlic bread, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Sausage/onions/peppers, baby red potatoes, green beans, hotdog bun, mandarin oranges, coffee, milk, ketchup, mustard
Tuesday: Liver/onions or beef/onion gravy, whipped potatoes, lima beans, dinner roll, carnival cookie, coffee, milk, margarine
Wednesday: BBQ chicken, baked sweet potato, broccoli, wheat bread, fruited gelatin, coffee, milk, margarine
Thursday: Pork loin, supreme sauce, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables, multi grain bread, fruit cocktail, coffee, milk, margarine
Friday: Cranberry chicken salad, green pea salad, potato chips, croissant, fresh seasonal fruit, coffee, milk
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Chicken tenders, steak fries, cauliflower, peaches
Tuesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, green peppers/onions, applesauce
Wednesday: Ham & bean soup, cottage cheese, pickled beets, apricots, corn bread, crackers
Thursday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, corn, ambrosia salad
Friday: Hamburger casserole, mashed potatoes, green beans, pears