Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Corn dog, baked beans, baby carrots/dip, pears, milk
Tuesday: French toast/syrup, sausage links (2), apple/berry yogurt parfait, broccoli/carrots/dip, dragon punch, milk
Wednesday: NO SCHOOL TEACHER WORKSHOP DISTRICT WIDE
Thursday: Sweet roll taco with lettuce & cheese, black bean salsa/chips, celery sticks/peanut butter, fruit cocktail, milk
Friday: Chicken strips with BBQ sauce, mashed potatoes/gravy, fresh mixed greens/dressing, banana, bread/margarine, milk
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Open faced turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, strawberries (evening meal)
Tuesday: Taco, Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce salad, fruit cocktail
Wednesday: BBQ ribs, baked potatoes, baked beans, baked apples
Thursday: Ham & bean soup, cottage cheese, tomato juice, apricots, corn bread
Friday: Beef tips & noodles, carrots, green beans, pears