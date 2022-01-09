Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Corn dog, baked beans, baby carrots/dip, pears, milk

Tuesday: French toast/syrup, sausage links (2), apple/berry yogurt parfait, broccoli/carrots/dip, dragon punch, milk

Wednesday: NO SCHOOL TEACHER WORKSHOP DISTRICT WIDE

Thursday: Sweet roll taco with lettuce & cheese, black bean salsa/chips, celery sticks/peanut butter, fruit cocktail, milk

Friday: Chicken strips with BBQ sauce, mashed potatoes/gravy, fresh mixed greens/dressing, banana, bread/margarine, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Open faced turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, strawberries (evening meal)

Tuesday: Taco, Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce salad, fruit cocktail

Wednesday: BBQ ribs, baked potatoes, baked beans, baked apples

Thursday: Ham & bean soup, cottage cheese, tomato juice, apricots, corn bread

Friday: Beef tips & noodles, carrots, green beans, pears

