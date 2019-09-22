Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: (No middle or high school) Fr. bread multi cheese pizza, carrots/celery sticks/peanut butter, peaches, milk
Tuesday: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes/gravy, bread/margarine, fresh mixed greens/dressing, banana, milk
Wednesday: Chili/cheddar gold fish crackers, corn bread/honey butter, dinner salad/cauliflower, mandarin oranges, milk
Thursday: (No elementary school) Fr. bread multi cheese pizza, carrots/celery sticks/peanut butter, peaches, milk
Friday: No school district wide.
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Exercise Plus 50; 9 a.m. Mah Jong, Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class, Wii Bowling; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting, Tap, Advanced Tai Chi; 11 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Fans; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Movie; 1 p.m. Mah Jong, Pinochle, Woodcarving, Parkinson's Support Group; 2;30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Get Fit w/Lee.
Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo, Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class, Self Defense Escape; 10 a.m. Creative Writing; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11 a.m. Corn Hole; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch, Tap; 1 p.m. Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 3 p.m. Politics with Pat, Healthy Cooking; 4 p.m. Balance w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chess; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Chorus, Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "Essential Oils 101," Open Jam Session; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Crafts w/Anna, Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 5 p.m. Belly Dancing Class.
Thursday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Interm. Line Dance; 9:30 a.m. Beginner/Interm. Bridge; 10 a.m. Beginner Line Dance; 11 a.m. Advanced Line Dance, Corn Hole; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage, Woodcarving, Open Door w/Pat; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4 p.m. Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures, Chair Yoga; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Open Bridge Group, Tap Beginner; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. 500, Friday Dance.
This week's menu:
Monday: Goulash, garlic bread, dessert
Tuesday: Pork loin, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Pizza flat bread, dessert
Thursday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Baked ham, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
You have free articles remaining.
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Baked chicken breast, tomato basil sauce, country potatoes, cabbage, multi grain bread, applesauce, coffee, milk, margarine
Tuesday: Turkey breast, turkey gravy, mashed red potatoes, peas/carrots, multi grain bread, fluffy fruit salad, coffee, milk, margarine
Wednesday: Breaded Pollock, parslied potatoes, coleslaw, wheat hamburger bun, mixed fruit cobbler, coffee, milk, tartar sauce
Thursday: Taco meat, shredded cheese/lettuce/tomato, pinto beans, whole kernel corn, tortilla chips, rocky road pudding, milk, taco sauce, sour cream
Friday: Open faced roast beef sandwich, whipped potatoes/gravy, Italian vegetable blend, dinner roll, sliced pears, coffee, milk, margarine
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: BBQ ribs, baked potatoes, baked beans, baked apples
Tuesday: Pork fritter, mashed potatoes/gravy, cauliflower, pineapple
Wednesday: Hamburger, steak fries, baked beans, peaches
Thursday: Open faced turkey on Texas toast, mashed potatoes/gravy, chuck wagon corn, cranberry salad
Friday: Fish sandwich, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, tropical fruit