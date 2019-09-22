{{featured_button_text}}
School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: (No middle or high school) Fr. bread multi cheese pizza, carrots/celery sticks/peanut butter, peaches, milk

Tuesday: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes/gravy, bread/margarine, fresh mixed greens/dressing, banana, milk

Wednesday: Chili/cheddar gold fish crackers, corn bread/honey butter, dinner salad/cauliflower, mandarin oranges, milk

Thursday: (No elementary school) Fr. bread multi cheese pizza, carrots/celery sticks/peanut butter, peaches, milk

Friday: No school district wide.

Siouxland Center for Active Generations

Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.

Weekly classes and programs:

Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Exercise Plus 50; 9 a.m. Mah Jong, Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class, Wii Bowling; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting, Tap, Advanced Tai Chi; 11 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Fans; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Movie; 1 p.m. Mah Jong, Pinochle, Woodcarving, Parkinson's Support Group; 2;30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Get Fit w/Lee.

Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo, Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class, Self Defense Escape; 10 a.m. Creative Writing; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11 a.m. Corn Hole; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch, Tap; 1 p.m. Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 3 p.m. Politics with Pat, Healthy Cooking; 4 p.m. Balance w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney.

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chess; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Chorus, Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "Essential Oils 101," Open Jam Session; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Crafts w/Anna, Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 5 p.m. Belly Dancing Class.

Thursday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Interm. Line Dance; 9:30 a.m. Beginner/Interm. Bridge; 10 a.m. Beginner Line Dance; 11 a.m. Advanced Line Dance, Corn Hole; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage, Woodcarving, Open Door w/Pat; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4 p.m. Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures, Chair Yoga; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Open Bridge Group, Tap Beginner; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. 500, Friday Dance.

This week's menu:

Monday: Goulash, garlic bread, dessert

Tuesday: Pork loin, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert

Wednesday: Pizza flat bread, dessert

Thursday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert

Friday: Baked ham, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert

Elderly Nutrition Program

Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.

A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.

Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.

Monday: Baked chicken breast, tomato basil sauce, country potatoes, cabbage, multi grain bread, applesauce, coffee, milk, margarine

Tuesday: Turkey breast, turkey gravy, mashed red potatoes, peas/carrots, multi grain bread, fluffy fruit salad, coffee, milk, margarine

Wednesday: Breaded Pollock, parslied potatoes, coleslaw, wheat hamburger bun, mixed fruit cobbler, coffee, milk, tartar sauce

Thursday: Taco meat, shredded cheese/lettuce/tomato, pinto beans, whole kernel corn, tortilla chips, rocky road pudding, milk, taco sauce, sour cream

Friday: Open faced roast beef sandwich, whipped potatoes/gravy, Italian vegetable blend, dinner roll, sliced pears, coffee, milk, margarine

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.

Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: BBQ ribs, baked potatoes, baked beans, baked apples

Tuesday: Pork fritter, mashed potatoes/gravy, cauliflower, pineapple

Wednesday: Hamburger, steak fries, baked beans, peaches

Thursday: Open faced turkey on Texas toast, mashed potatoes/gravy, chuck wagon corn, cranberry salad

Friday: Fish sandwich, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, tropical fruit

