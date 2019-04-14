Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Lasagna/sauce, bread/margarine, peas, tossed salad/dressing, pineapple tidbits, milk
Tuesday: Popcorn chicken/BBQ sauce, mashed potatoes/gravy, carrot sticks/dip, fresh oranges, biscuit/margarine, milk
Wednesday: 4x6 sausage pizza (K-5), big daddy pepperoni pizza (6-12), diner salad/tomatoes, fruit cocktail, chocolate pudding, milk
Thursday: No school. Spring break
Friday: No school. Spring break
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda, Exercise Plus 50; 9 a.m. Mah Jong; 9:30 a.m. Tap Class, Wii Bowling, Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting; 11 a.m. American Mah Jong; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Movie; 1 p.m. Jazzercise, Mah Jong, Pinochle, Woodcarving; 2 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 2:30 p.m. Get Fit w/Lee.
Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo, Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show: Advance Care Plan w/Ann Myers; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch; 1 p.m. Tap Class, Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 3 p.m. Politics with Pat; 4 p.m. Alzheimer's Support Group; 4-? p.m. Cards/Board Games, Balance w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Cooking w/Shelby; 6-8 p.m. Women to the Rescue.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chess; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "Benefits of Genetic Screening w/Nancy Huseth," Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzericse; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w./Kelly; 4 p.m.-? Card/Board Games; 5 p.m. Belly Dancing Class.
Thursday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Medium/Beginner Line Dance; 9:30 a.m. Inter. Bridge; 10 a.m. Beginner Line Dance, Walking Off Pounds, Men's Club, Women's Club; 11 a.m. Balance Class, Beginner German, Advanced Line Dance; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage, Woodcarving, Open Door Time w/Pat; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4-? p.m. Card/Board Games, Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures, Chair Yoga; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Beginner Tap, Open Bridge Group; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. 500, Friday Dance.
This week's menu:
Monday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Tuesday: Pork loin, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, garlic bread, dessert
Thursday: BBQ ribs, baked potato, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Chicken tetrazzini, herbed green peas, sliced carrots, wheat bread, peaches, coffee, milk, margarine
Tuesday: BBQ pork rib patty, parslied potatoes, coleslaw, hamburger bun, spiced apples, coffee, milk, BBQ sauce
Wednesday: Beef chili/beans, baked potato, mixed green salad, wheat roll, sliced pears, coffee, milk, margarine, sour cream, ranch dressing
Thursday: Glazed ham, macaroni and cheese, green beans, dinner roll, carrot cake/frosting, coffee, milk, margarine
Friday: Breaded pollock, roasted potato medley, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, carnival cookie, coffee, milk, tartar sauce
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Brats, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, baked beans, tropical fruit
Tuesday: Chicken noodle, mashed potatoes, broccoli/cheese, ruby applesauce
Wednesday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes/gravy, creamed peas, pineapple
Thursday: Beef pot roast, potatoes, carrots, pears
Friday: Chicken salad, pasta salad, 3 bean salad, fruit salad, pickled beets