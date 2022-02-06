Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Tavern on a bun, baked beans, sliced pickles, pears, cookie, milk

Tuesday: Turkey ala king with biscuit, dinner salad/tomatoes, mandarin oranges, colby jack cheese sticks, milk

Wednesday: Chili with crackers, broccoli/cauliflower/dip, peaches, whole grain cinnamon roll, milk

Thursday: Orange chicken over fried rice, carrots/celery/dip, banana, bread/margarine, milk

Friday: Multi-cheese French bread, dinner salad/cucumber, apples/grape, milk (NO HEADSTART)

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Hamburger, steak fries, coleslaw, peaches

Tuesday: Open faced turkey on Texas toast, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, strawberries

Wednesday: Scallop potatoes & ham, peas, applesauce

Thursday: Beef tips & noodles, carrots, lettuce salad, pears

Friday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, country gravy, green beans, fruit cocktail

