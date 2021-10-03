Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: NO SCHOOL DUE TO CONFERENCES

Tuesday: Country fried steak on a bun, mashed potatoes/gravy, grape tomatoes/dip, peaches, milk

Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, celery/carrot sticks/peanut butter, pears, whole grain cinnamon roll, pretzel goldfish crackers, milk

Thursday: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes/gravy, fresh mixed greens/dressing, banana, bread/margarine, milk

Friday: NO SCHOOL DISTRICT WIDE

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Pork Chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussel sprouts, fruit salad, strawberries

Tuesday: Hamburger, steak fries, cole slaw, mandarin oranges

Wednesday: Scallop potatoes & ham, peas, peaches

Thursday: Beef tips & noodles, carrots, green beans, pears

Friday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, country gravy, corn, fruit cocktail

