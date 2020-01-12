Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus
Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School in this 2014 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Corn dog, baked beans, baby carrots/dip, pears, milk

Tuesday: French toast/syrup, sausage links, apple/berry yogurt parfait, broc./carrots/dip, dragon punch, milk

Wednesday: Sweet roll taco/lettuce/cheese, black bean salsa/chips, celery sticks/peanut butter, fruit cocktail, milk

Thursday: Chicken strips/BBQ sauce, mashed potatoes/gravy, fresh mixed greens/dressing, banana, bread/margarine, milk

Friday: No school. Teacher workshop.

Siouxland Center for Active Generations

Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.

Weekly classes and programs:

Monday: 9:30 am Grief Support (2nd Monday); 8:00 am Scrapbooking; 8:30 am Exercise Plus 50; 9:00 am Mah Jong; 9:00 am Senior Yoga (Tape); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class; 9:30 am Tap; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 10:00 am Knitting & Crocheting; 10:00 am Tai Chi (Advanced); 11:00 am Tai Chi Fans (Beginning); 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 1:00 pm Birthday Party (2nd Monday) Hosts: Creative Writing, Entertainment: Noah Hall 1:00 pm Mah Jong; 1:00 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm Woodcarving; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Get Fit With Lee

Tuesday: 1:30 p.m. Manicures with BAM (Bickford Assisted Living & Memory Care) (2nd Tues.) (Limit of 15); 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga with Amanda; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Creative Writing; 10:30 am Tai Chi Class - (Beginning); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm Penny Bingo; 12:30 pm Pitch; 12:30 pm Tap; 1:00 pm Mexican Train; 1:00 pm Painting Class; 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 3:00 pm Politics with Pat (Our Executive Director); 4:00 pm Balance with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength

Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. Talk Show “Tablet Movie Making 101” with Tom Schoening from Sioux City Camera Club; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga w/Dixie; 9:00 am Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game; 9:00 am Chess; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Chorus; 10:00 am Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 am Open Jam Session; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Coloring Corner; 1:00 pm Phase 10; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Fitness with Kelly; 5:00 pm Belly Dancing Class

Thursday: 11:00 a.m. New Member Coffee (3rd Thursday); 1:00–2:00pm Open Door Time with Pat; 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 9:00 am Line Dance-(Intermediate 1); 9:00 am Yoga; 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class-(Beginner); 10:00 am Line Dance-(Beginner); 11:00 am Line Dance - (Advanced); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Canasta, Penny Bingo; 1:00 pm Cribbage; 1:00 pm Men’s & Women’s Social Group; 1:00 pm Wood Carving; 1:00 pm Line Dance- (Intermediate 2); 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 4:00 pm Zumba with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength

Friday: 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 9:30 am Get Fit With Lee; 10:00–11:30 am Blood Pressures; 10:00 am Chair Yoga with Kaye; 11:00-12:00 pm Karaoke; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:00 pm Open Bridge Group; 12:30 pm Open Craft Time; 12:30 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Friday Dance Featuring “Country Brew”

This week's menu:

Monday: Chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert

Tuesday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert

Wednesday: Pork loin, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert

Thursday: Broasted chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert

Friday: Spaghetti, garlic bread, dessert

Elderly Nutrition Program

Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.

A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.

Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.

Monday: Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, California vegetable blend, wheat roll, birthday cake, milk, margarine

Tuesday: Turkey ham & beans, glazed baby carrots, cornbread, brownie, milk, margarine

Wednesday: Breaded fish fillet, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, wheat hamburger bun, mandarin oranges, milk, tartar sauce

Thursday: Pineapple chicken, augratin potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, wheat roll, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, margarine

Friday: Salisbury beef, baked sweet potato, cauliflower/cheese, wheat roll, chocolate chip cookie, milk, margarine

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.

Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, carrots, fruit salad

Tuesday: Pork fritter, mashed potatoes/gravy, corn, pineapple

Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, cheese slice, coleslaw, tropical fruit, crackers

Thursday: Ham & cheese chowder, pickled beets, tropical fruit, lettuce salad

Friday: Chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes/gravy, mixed veggies, pineapple

Menu
