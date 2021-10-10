Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Beef Stroganoff, dinner salad/carrots, bread/margarine, fresh pineapple, cookie, milk

Tuesday: Chicken cheese quesadilla/salsa, tossed salad/dressing, corn, fresh sliced oranges (K-8), whole orange (9-12), milk

Wednesday: Chili, cheese gold fish crackers, dinner salad/cauliflower, cornbread/honey butter, mandarin oranges, milk

Thursday: 4x6 turkey sausage pizza (K-5), Big Daddy pepperoni pizza (6-8), dinner salad/tomatoes, F. Fr. chocolate pudding, milk

Friday: Chicken enchilada with sauce and cheese, Spanish rice, tossed salad/dressing, apricots, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: BBQ ribs, baked potatoes, baked beans, baked apples (Evening meal)

Tuesday: Brats, stewed tomatoes, mac & cheese, sauerkraut, peaches

Wednesday: Taco, Spanish Rice, refried beans, lettuce salad, fruit cocktail

Thursday: Open faced turkey on Texas toast, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, strawberries

Friday: Tuna & noodles, peas, picked beets, mandarin oranges

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0