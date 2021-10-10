Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Beef Stroganoff, dinner salad/carrots, bread/margarine, fresh pineapple, cookie, milk
Tuesday: Chicken cheese quesadilla/salsa, tossed salad/dressing, corn, fresh sliced oranges (K-8), whole orange (9-12), milk
Wednesday: Chili, cheese gold fish crackers, dinner salad/cauliflower, cornbread/honey butter, mandarin oranges, milk
Thursday: 4x6 turkey sausage pizza (K-5), Big Daddy pepperoni pizza (6-8), dinner salad/tomatoes, F. Fr. chocolate pudding, milk
Friday: Chicken enchilada with sauce and cheese, Spanish rice, tossed salad/dressing, apricots, milk
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: BBQ ribs, baked potatoes, baked beans, baked apples (Evening meal)
Tuesday: Brats, stewed tomatoes, mac & cheese, sauerkraut, peaches
Wednesday: Taco, Spanish Rice, refried beans, lettuce salad, fruit cocktail
Thursday: Open faced turkey on Texas toast, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, strawberries
Friday: Tuna & noodles, peas, picked beets, mandarin oranges