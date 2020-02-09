Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Tavern/bun, sliced pickles, baked beans, pears, cookie, milk
Tuesday: Turkey ala king/biscuit, dinner salad/tomatoes, mandarin oranges, Colby jack cheese stick, milk
Wednesday: Chili, dinner salad/cauliflower, cinnamon roll, cheddar gold fish crackers, apricots, milk
Thursday: Orange chicken/fried rice, carrots/celery/dip, banana, bread/margarine, milk
Friday: Multi cheese french bread, dinner salad/cucumber, apple/grapes, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 9:30 am Grief Support (2nd Monday); 1:00 pm Birthday Party (2nd Monday) Hosts: Knitting & Crocheting and Open Craft Time, Entertainment: Tim Frankl; 8:00 am Scrapbooking; 8:30 am Exercise Plus 50; 9:00 am Mah Jong; 9:00 am Senior Yoga (Tape); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class; 9:30 am Tap; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 10:00 am Knitting & Crocheting; 10:00 am Tai Chi (Advanced); 11:00 am Tai Chi Fans (Beginning); 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 1:00 pm Mah Jong; 1:00 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm Woodcarving; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Get Fit With Lee
Tuesday: 1:30 p.m. Bracelets with BAM (Bickford Assisted Living & Memory Care) (2nd Tues.) (Limit of 15); 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga with Amanda; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Creative Writing; 10:30 am Tai Chi Class - (Beginning); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm Penny Bingo; 12:30 pm Pitch; 12:30 pm Tap; 1:00 pm Mexican Train; 1:00 pm Painting Class; 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 3:00 pm Politics with Pat (Our Executive Director); 4:00 pm Balance with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength
Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. Talk Show “Smiling for Prizes” with Sarah Te Slaa-Morgan with Camp High Hopes; 1:00 p.m. Genealogy Class (2nd Wed.); 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga w/Dixie; 9:00 am Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game; 9:00 am Chess; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Chorus; 10:00 am Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 am Open Jam Session; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Coloring Corner; 1:00 pm Phase 10; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Fitness with Kelly; 5:00 pm Belly Dancing Class
Thursday: 1:00–2:00 p.m. Open Door Time with Pat; 1:30 p.m. Candle/Heart Project with Becky from Continental Springs (2nd Thursday) Sign up-limit of 15; 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 9:00 am Line Dance-(Intermediate 1); 9:00 am Yoga; 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class-(Intermediate); 10:00 am Line Dance-(Beginner); 11:00 am Line Dance - (Advanced); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Canasta, Penny Bingo; 1:00 pm Cribbage; 1:00 pm Men’s & Women’s Social Group; 1:00 pm Wood Carving; 1:00 pm Line Dance- (Intermediate 2); 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 4:00 pm Zumba with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength
Friday: 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 9:30 am Get Fit With Lee; 10:00–11:30 am Blood Pressures; 10:00 am Chair Yoga with Kaye; 11:00-12:00 pm Karaoke; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:00 pm Open Bridge Group; 12:30 pm Open Craft Time; 12:30 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm 500, Card Group-(Misc.); 1:00 pm Friday Dance Featuring “Triple Threat” - Valentines Dance-Free Will Donation
This week's menu:
Monday: Chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Tuesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Thursday: Chicken breast, rice, vegetable, dessert
You have free articles remaining.
Friday: BBQ beef sandwich, onion rings, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Breaded fish fillet, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, wheat hamburger bun, mandarin oranges, milk, tartar sauce
Tuesday: Salisbury beef, baked sweet potato, cauliflower/cheese, wheat roll, chocolate chip cookie, milk, margarine
Wednesday: Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, California vegetable blend, wheat roll, birthday cake, milk, margarine
Thursday: Turkey ham and beans, glazed baby carrots, cornbread, brownie, milk, margarine
Friday: Oven fried chicken, whipped potatoes/gravy, seasoned green beans, wheat roll, strawberry cheesecake pudding, milk, margarine
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: BBQ ribs, baked potato, baked beans, baked apple
Tuesday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes/country gravy, green beans, fruit cocktail
Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, cheese slice, coleslaw, tropical fruit, crackers, tomato juice
Thursday: Baked ham, au gratin potatoes, sweet potatoes, cranberries
Friday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, carrots, fruit salad