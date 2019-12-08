Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Pork parmesan flatbread w/ mozzarella cheese/ marinara, dinner salad/ tomatoes, sliced oranges (K-8), whole orange (9-12), milk
Tuesday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, celery sticks/ dip, bread & margarine, applesauce, milk
Wednesday: Chicken fajita wrap, lettuce/ pico/ shredded cheese, refried beans, salsa, sliced apples, milk
Thursday: Goulash, dinner salad/ tomatoes, string cheese stick, bread & margarine, mandarin oranges, milk
Friday: Tavern on a bun, baked beans, sliced pickles, pears, Christmas cookie, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 9:30 am Grief Support (2nd Monday); 1:00 pm Birthday Party (2nd Monday) Hosts - Chair Yoga; 4:00-5:30 p.m. Santa Claus visits; 8:00 am Scrapbooking; 8:30 am Exercise Plus 50; 9:00 am Mah Jong; 9:00 am Senior Yoga (Tape); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class (Intermediate); 9:30 am Tap; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 10:00 am Knitting & Crocheting; 10:00 am Tai Chi (Advanced); 11:00 am Tai Chi Fans (Beginning); 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 1:00 pm Mah Jong; 1:00 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm Woodcarving; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Get Fit With Lee
Tuesday: 1:30 p.m. Karaoke with BAM (Bickford Assisted Living & Memory Care) (2nd Tues.) (Limit of 15); 3:00 p.m. Cookie Decorating with Brad from Touchstone; 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga with Amanda; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Creative Writing; 10:30 am Tai Chi Class - (Beginning); 1:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm Penny Bingo; 12:30 pm Pitch; 12:30 pm Tap; 1:00 pm Mexican Train; 1:00 pm Painting Class; 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 3:00 pm Politics with Pat (Our Executive Director); 4:00 pm Balance with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength
Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. Talk Show - Tom Munson with Sioux City Public Museum; 1:00 p.m. Genealogy Class (2nd Wed.); 1:00 p.m. Coffee & Canvas with Casa De Paz (Sign up – limit of 12); 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga w/Dixie; 9:00 am Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game; 9:00 am Chess; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Chorus; 10:00 am Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 am Open Jam Session; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Coloring Corner; 1:00 pm Phase 10; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Fitness with Kelly; 5:00 pm Belly Dancing Class
Thursday: 1:00–2:00pm Open Door Time with Pat; 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 9:00 am Line Dance-(Intermediate 1); 9:00 am Yoga; 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class-(Beginner); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class-(Intermediate); 10:00 am Line Dance-(Beginner); 11:00 am Line Dance - (Advanced); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Canasta, Penny Bingo; 1:00 pm Cribbage; 1:00 pm Men’s & Women’s Social Group; 1:00 pm Wood Carving; 1:00 pm Line Dance- (Intermediate 2); 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 4:00 pm Zumba with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength
Friday: 10:30 a.m. Christmas Sock Exchange; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 9:30 am Get Fit With Lee; 10:00–11:30 am Blood Pressures; 10:00 am Chair Yoga with Kaye; 11:00-12:00 pm Karaoke; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:00 pm Open Bridge Group; 12:30 pm Open Craft Time; 12:30 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Friday Dance Featuring “Country Brew"
This week's menu:
Monday: Goulash, garlic bread, dessert
Tuesday: Vegetable beef soup, ham salad sandwich, dessert
Wednesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes & gravy, vegetable, dessert
Thursday: Turkey dinner, mashed potatoes & gravy, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Chili dogs, tater tots, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Chicken a la king, baked sweet potato, seasoned green beans, biscuit, pineapple tidbits, coffee, milk, margarine
Tuesday: Beef spaghetti casserole, Italian vegetable blend, tossed salad, Texas bread, cinnamon applesauce, coffee, milk, margarine, Italian dressing
Wednesday: Turkey ham & white beans, carrots, cornbread, peach cobbler, coffee, milk, margarine
Thursday: Breaded pollock, parslied potatoes, whole kernel corn, wheat hamburger bun, fresh fruit, coffee, milk, margarine, tartar sauce
Friday: Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, lima beans, wheat roll, birthday cake, ice cream, coffee, milk, margarine
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events: Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except an evening meal Monday. All meals served with bread, butter, margarine and milk. Preregistration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6; and all evening meals $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Ham & bean soup, cottage cheese, pickled beets, apricots, corn bread
Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, stewed tomatoes, pineapple
Wednesday: Tacos, refried beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, baked apples
Thursday: Baked ham, au gratin potatoes, sweet potatoes, cranberry salad
Friday: Chicken noodle soup, cheese slice, coleslaw, tropical fruit, tomato juice