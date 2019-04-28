Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Pulled pork/bun/BBQ sauce, dinner salad/broccoli, pineapple tidbits, milk
Tuesday: Burrito/salsa, lettuce/pico, apricots, elf grahams, milk
Wednesday: Honey stung chicken, baked beans, pickle spear, bread/margarine, pineapple tidbits, milk
Thursday: Meatball sub, marinara, mozzarella cheese, pickles, lattice fries, peaches, milk
Friday: Grilled chicken/bun, black bean salsa/chips, tossed salad/dressing, mixed fruit, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda, Exercise Plus 50; 9 a.m. Mah Jong; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Tap Class, Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting; 11 a.m. American Mah Jong; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Movie; 1 p.m. Jazzercise, Mah Jong, Pinochle, Woodcarving; 2 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Get Fit w/Lee.
Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo, Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch; 1 p.m. Tap Class, Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 3 p.m. Politics with Pat; 4-? p.m. Cards/Board Games, Balance w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6-8 p.m. Women to the Rescue.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chess; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "Art Deco Architecture of Sioux City with Tom Munson" Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzericse; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500. Quilting with Love; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 5 p.m. Belly Dancing Class.
Thursday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Inter. Line Dance; 9:30 a.m. Beginner/Interm. Bridge; 10 a.m. Beginner Line Dance, Men's Club, Women's Club; 11 a.m. Balance Class, Advanced Line Dance, Beginner German; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. 2 Line Dance, Cribbage, Woodcarving; 1-2 p.m. Open Door with Pat; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures, Chair Yoga w/Kaye; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Beginner Tap, Open Bridge Group; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. 500, Friday Dance.
This week's menu: In May $2 Biscuits and Gravy on Wednesdays only. Serving from 8-10 a.m.
Monday: Chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Hamburger pie, dessert
Thursday: Parmesan chicken breast, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Beef stroganoff, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Country fried steak, country gravy, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, multi-grain bread, fresh seasonal fruit, coffee, milk, margarine
Tuesday: Turkey breast, turkey gravy, baked sweet potato, capri vegetable blend, multi-grain bread, apricots halves, coffee, milk, margarine
Wednesday: Breaded Pollock, parslied potatoes, mixed vegetables, hamburger bun, fresh seasonal fruit, coffee, milk, tartar sauce
Thursday: Lasagna casserole, mixed green salad, baby carrots, multi-grain bread, applesauce, coffee, milk, margarine
Friday: Chicken cacciatore, augratin rotini, Brussels sprouts, chocolate chip cookie, coffee, milk, margarine
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Grilled ham and cheese, augratin potatoes, broccoli, pears
Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes/gravy, stewed tomatoes, pineapple
Wednesday: Baked ham, augratin potatoes, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce
Thursday: Spaghetti/meatballs, lettuce salad, green beans, mandarin oranges, garlic bread
Friday: Chicken patties, steak fries, cream peas, ruby applesauce