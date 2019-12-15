Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Mini tacos, tossed salad/dressing, refried beans, salsa, applesauce, milk
Tuesday: Creamed turkey over mashed potatoes, bread & margarine, grape tomatoes/dip, pears, milk
Wednesday: Cheese breadsticks w/marinara, oven roasted potatoes, broccoli/dip, peaches, milk
Thursday: Chicken pot pie, biscuit, dinner salad/tomatoes, pears, milk
Friday: 4x6 pepperoni pizza (K-5), Big Daddy pepperoni pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes, peaches, holiday cookie
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 11:45-12:30 p.m. Free Balance Screening with Blake from ATI Physical Therapy (3rd Monday); 8:00 am Scrapbooking; 8:30 am Exercise Plus 50; 9:00 am Mah Jong; 9:00 am Senior Yoga (Tape); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class (Intermediate); 9:30 am Tap; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 10:00 am Knitting & Crocheting; 10:00 am Tai Chi (Advanced); 11:00 am Tai Chi Fans (Beginning); 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Movie “A Veteran’s Christmas”; 1:00 pm Mah Jong; 1:00 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm Woodcarving; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Get Fit With Lee
Tuesday: 3:00 pm Cooking with Brad “Reindeer Chow" (1st & 3rd Tues.) Sign up – limit of 25; 4:00 p.m. Alzheimer’s Support Group (3rd Tuesday); 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga with Amanda; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Creative Writing; 10:30 am Tai Chi Class - (Beginning); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm Penny Bingo; 12:30 pm Pitch; 12:30 pm Tap; 1:00 pm Mexican Train; 1:00 pm Painting Class; 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 3:00 pm Politics with Pat (Our Executive Director); 4:00 pm Balance with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength
Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. Talk Show “Care Initiatives Hospice”; 1:00-2:30 p.m. Christmas Party—(PRE-REGISTER By Monday, December 16th & PAY $3.00) Members Only; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga w/Dixie; 9:00 am Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game; 9:00 am Chess; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Chorus; 10:00 am Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 am Open Jam Session–Cancelled; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Coloring Corner; 1:00 pm Phase 10; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds–Cancelled; 3:00 pm Fitness with Kelly-Cancelled; 5:00 pm Belly Dancing Class; DUE TO THE CHRISTMAS PARTY TODAY ... MANY ACTIVITIES ARE CANCELLED
Thursday: 10:30 am New Member Coffee (3rd Thursday); 1:00–2:00 pm Open Door Time with Pat; 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 9:00 am Line Dance-(Intermediate 1) Off; 9:00 am Yoga; 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class-(Beginner); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class-(Intermediate); 10:00 am Line Dance-(Beginner) Off; 11:00 am Line Dance - (Advanced) Off; 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Canasta, Penny Bingo; 1:00 pm Cribbage; 1:00 pm Men’s & Women’s Social Group; 1:00 pm Wood Carving; 1:00 pm Line Dance- (Intermediate 2); 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 4:00 pm Zumba with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength
Friday: 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 9:30 am Get Fit With Lee; 10:00–11:30 am Blood Pressures; 10:00 am Chair Yoga with Kaye; 11:00-12:00 pm Karaoke; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:00 pm Open Bridge Group; 12:30 pm Open Craft Time; 12:30 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Friday Dance Featuring “Ed Tryon”
This week's menu:
Monday: Hot pork sandwich, mashed potatoes & gravy, vegetable, dessert
Tuesday: Beef and noodles, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Pork loin, mashed potatoes & gravy, vegetable, dessert
Thursday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes & gravy, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: BBQ chicken, macaroni & cheese, broccoli, wheat roll, peaches, coffee, milk, margarine
Tuesday: Liver and onions or beef with onion gravy, mashed red potatoes, succotash, wheat roll, fresh fruit, coffee, milk, margarine
Wednesday: Baked chicken breast, blackberry BBQ sauce, baked sweet potato, green beans, dinner roll, lemon fruited gelatin, coffee, milk, margarine
Thursday: Beef stew, tossed salad, biscuit, cherry red betty, coffee, milk, margarine, ranch dressing
Friday: Christmas meal: pineapple baked ham, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat roll, Dutch apple pie, milk, margarine
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events: Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except an evening meal Monday. All meals served with bread, butter, margarine and milk. Preregistration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6; and all evening meals $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Evening meal: roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, glazed carrots, peaches
Tuesday: Taverns, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, tropical fruit
Wednesday: Ham & cheese chowder, pickled beets, lettuce salad, applesauce
Thursday: Turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, California medley, cranberry salad
Friday: Chili, cheese slice, lettuce salad, pears