Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: BBQ rib/bun, baked beans, sliced pickles, pears, milk
Tuesday: Country fried steak on a bun, mashed potatoes & gravy, broccoli/dip, fruit cocktail, milk
Wednesday: Chili, dinner salad/cauliflower, mandarin oranges, corn bread/honey butter, cheddar goldfish crackers, milk
Thursday: Tavern on a bun, baked beans, sliced pickles, pineapple tidbits, milk
Friday: Turkey a la king w/biscuit, dinner salad/tomatoes, mandarin oranges, Colby Jack cheese stick, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8:00 am Scrapbooking; 8:30 am Exercise Plus 50; 9:00 am Mah Jong; 9:00 am Senior Yoga (Tape); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class (Intermediate); 9:30 am Tap; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 10:00 am Knitting & Crocheting; 10:00 am Tai Chi (Advanced); 11:00 am Tai Chi Fans (Beginning); 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Movie “Mall Cop”l 1:00 pm Mah Jong; 1:00 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm Woodcarving; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Get Fit With Lee
Tuesday: 9:30 a.m. Thankful Tree with Becky from Continental Springs (Limit of 15); 3:00 pm Cooking with Brad “Taco/Ham & Pickles Pin Wheels” (1st & 3rd Tues.) Sign up – limit of 25; 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00l 9:00 am Yoga with Amanda; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Creative Writing; 10:30 am Tai Chi Class - (Beginning); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch' 12:30 pm Penny Bingo; 12:30 pm Pitch; 12:30 pm Tap; 1:00 pm Mexican Train; 1:00 pm Painting Class; 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 3:00 pm Politics with Pat (Our Executive Director); 4:00 pm Balance with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength
Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. Talk Show “Animal Communication: What are Your Animals Saying” with Mary Fuxa from Body Works; 10:30 a.m. New Life Band -Entertaining Us; 2:00 p.m. BCU Social Group – Should You Be Happy or Broke? Economic & Social Concerns for Life; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga w/Dixie; 9:00 am Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game; 9:00 am Chess; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Chorus; 10:00 am Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 am Open Jam Session; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:00 pm Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 1:00 pm 500, Coloring Corner, Phase 10; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Fitness with Kelly; 5:00 pm Belly Dancing Class
Thursday: 1:00–2:00pm Open Door Time with Pat; 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 9:00 am Line Dance-(Intermediate 1); 9:00 am Yoga; 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class-(Beginner); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class-(Intermediate); 10:00 am Line Dance-(Beginner); 11:00 am Line Dance - (Advanced); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Canasta, Penny Bingo; 1:00 pm Cribbage; 1:00 pm Men’s & Women’s Social Group; 1:00 pm Wood Carving; 1:00 pm Line Dance- (Intermediate 2); 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 4:00 pm Zumba with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength
Friday: 9:30-11:00 a.m. & 12:30-2:00 p.m. BCU Health Screening with Physical Therapy Students; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 9:30 am Get Fit With Lee; 10:00 am –11:30 Blood Pressures; 10:00 am Chair Yoga with Kaye; 11:00-12:00 pm Karaoke; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:00 pm Open Bridge Group; 12:30 pm Open Craft Time; 12:30 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Friday Dance Featuring “Country Brew"
This week's menu:
Monday: Chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, vegetable, dessert
Tuesday: Pork roast, potatoes & carrots, dessert
Wednesday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes & gravy, vegetable, dessert
Thursday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Beef stew, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Baked chicken breast, savory apricot sauce, cheesy whipped potatoes, diced beets, wheat roll, strawberry shortcake cookie, coffee, milk, margarine
Tuesday: Beef tips, noodles, green peas, glazed baby carrots, dinner roll, fresh fruit, coffee, milk, margarine
Wednesday: Sausage w/onions & peppers, roasted sweet potatoes, broccoli, hot dog bun, applesauce, coffee, milk, margarine
Thursday: Hamburger patty, lettuce & tomato, oven roasted potatoes, mixed vegetables, hamburger bun, mandarin oranges, coffee, milk, ketchup, mustard
Friday: Pork loin, supreme sauce, mashed red potatoes, Brussels sprouts, dinner roll, spice cake, coffee, milk, margarine
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events: Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except an evening meal Monday. All meals served with bread, butter, margarine and milk. Preregistration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6; and all evening meals $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Chicken patty sandwich, scalloped potatoes, beets, peaches
Tuesday: Hamburger casserole, mashed potatoes, green beans, pears
Wednesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, stewed tomatoes, pineapple
Thursday: Beef tips & noodles, carrots, coleslaw, tropical fruit
Friday: SOS, creamy garlic potatoes, glazed carrots, fruit cocktail