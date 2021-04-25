Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Pulled pork/bun, BBQ sauce, dinner salad/broccoli, pineapple tidbits, milk
Tuesday: Burrito/salsa, lettuce/pico, apricots, elf grahams, milk
Wednesday: Oven fried chicken, baked beans, pickle spear, bread/margarine, pineapple tidbits, milk
Thursday: Meatball sub with marinara/mozzarella cheese, pickles, lattice fries, peaches, milk
Friday: Snow make up day - Grilled chicken/bun, black bean salsa/chips, tossed salad/dressing, fr. mixed fruit, milk
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. Meals are takeout only. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Spaghetti w/meat sauce, lettuce salad, green beans, mandarin oranges, garlic bread
Tuesday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, peaches
Wednesday: Baked ham, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, cranberries
Thursday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, apricots
Friday: Hamburger, steak fries, cole slaw, tropical fruit