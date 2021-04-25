 Skip to main content
Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus
School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School in this 2014 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Pulled pork/bun, BBQ sauce, dinner salad/broccoli, pineapple tidbits, milk

Tuesday: Burrito/salsa, lettuce/pico, apricots, elf grahams, milk

Wednesday: Oven fried chicken, baked beans, pickle spear, bread/margarine, pineapple tidbits, milk

Thursday: Meatball sub with marinara/mozzarella cheese, pickles, lattice fries, peaches, milk

Friday: Snow make up day - Grilled chicken/bun, black bean salsa/chips, tossed salad/dressing, fr. mixed fruit, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. Meals are takeout only. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Spaghetti w/meat sauce, lettuce salad, green beans, mandarin oranges, garlic bread

Tuesday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, peaches

Wednesday: Baked ham, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, cranberries

Thursday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, apricots

Friday: Hamburger, steak fries, cole slaw, tropical fruit

