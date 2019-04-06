Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Oven baked savory chicken, ranch wedges, dinner roll/margarine, sliced apples, grape tomatoes, milk
Tuesday: Salisbury steak/glaze, mashed potatoes/gravy, baby carrots/dip, dinner roll/margarine, apricots, milk
Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, broccoli/cauliflower/dip, fruit cocktail, cinnamon roll, pretzel gold fish, milk
Thursday: Nacho bites, dinner salad/dressing, refried beans, salsa, applesauce, milk
Friday: Goulash, string cheese stick, dinner salad/carrots, bread/margarine, pineapple tidbits, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda, Exercise Plus 50; 9 a.m. Mah Jong; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Tap Class, Grief Support, Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting; 11 a.m. American Mah Jong; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Jazzercise, Mah Jong, Pinochle, Woodcarving; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Get Fit w/Lee.
Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo, Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch; 1 p.m. Tap Class, Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 3 p.m. Politics with Pat; 4-? p.m. Cards/Board Games, Balance w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6-8 p.m. Women to the Rescue.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chess; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "Train Your Brain and Brain Healthy Smoothies w/Anna Hellar" Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzericse; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500, Genealogy w/Cheryl; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 4 p.m.-? Card/Board Games; 5 p.m. Belly Dancing Class.
Thursday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Medium/Beginner Line Dance; 9:30 p.m. Inter. Bridge; 10 a.m. Beginner Line Dance, Walking Off Pounds, Men's Club, Women's Club; 11 a.m. Balance Class, Beginner German, Advanced Line Dance; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage, Woodcarving, Open Door Time w/Pat; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4 p.m. Cards/Board Games, Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures, Chair Yoga; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Beginner Tap, Open Bridge Group; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. 500, Friday Dance.
This week's menu:
Monday: Baked ham, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Tuesday: Roast beef, mashes potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Thursday: Spaghetti, garlic bread, dessert
Friday: Fried fish, cheesy potatoes, vegetable, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Baked chicken breast, savory apricot sauce, baked sweet potato, Italian vegetable blend, dinner roll, fresh seasonal fruit, coffee, milk, margarine
Tuesday: Ham and white beans, green beans, glazed baby carrots, cornbread, tropical fruit, coffee, milk, margarine
Wednesday: Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, green peas, wheat roll, birthday cake, coffee, milk, margarine
Thursday: Sausage/onions/peppers, roasted sweet potatoes, broccoli, multi-grain bread, apricots, coffee, milk, margarine
Friday: Tuna noodle casserole, green peas, sliced carrots, multi-grain bread, sliced pears, coffee, milk, margarine
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday Evening Meal: Open faced turkey/Texas toast, mashed potatoes/gravy, chuck wagon corn, cranberry salad
Tuesday: Ham and bean soup, cottage cheese, pickled beets, apricots
Wednesday: Porcupine meatballs, mashed potatoes/gravy, cauliflower, ambrosia salad
Thursday: Beef tips/noodles, wax beans, coleslaw, pears
Friday: Taco salad, Spanish rice, refried beans, tomato juice, fruit cocktail