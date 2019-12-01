Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: 4x6 sausage pizza (K-5), Big Daddy pepperoni pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes, fat free chocolate pudding, fruit cocktail, milk
Tuesday: Pulled pork/bun/BBQ sauce, baked beans, sliced pickles, ranch wedges, applesauce, milk
Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, carrots/celery sticks/peanut butter, pears, whole grain cinnamon roll, pretzel gold fish crackers
Thursday: Grilled chicken/bun, tossed salad w/dressing, fresh mixed fruit, black bean salsa/chips, milk
Friday: Maple glazed waffle/syrup, sausage links, carrots/celery sticks/peanut butter, strawberry/apple parfait, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8:00 am Scrapbooking; 8:30 am Exercise Plus 50; 9:00 am Mah Jong; 9:00 am Senior Yoga (Tape); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class (Intermediate); 9:30 am Tap; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 10:00 am Knitting & Crocheting; 10:00 am Tai Chi (Advanced); 11:00 am Tai Chi Fans (Beginning); 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Movie “Christmas in Graceland"; 1:00 pm Mah Jong; 1:00 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm Woodcarving; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Get Fit With Lee
Tuesday: 3:00 pm Cooking with Brad “Wild Rice Soup” (1st & 3rd Tues.) Sign up – limit of 25; 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga with Amanda; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Creative Writing; 10:30 am Tai Chi Class - (Beginning); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm Penny Bingo; 12:30 pm Pitch; 12:30 pm Tap; 1:00 pm Mexican Train; 1:00 pm Painting Class; 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 3:00 pm Politics with Pat (Our Executive Director); 4:00 pm Balance with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength
Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. Talk Show “Caring for the Care Giver” with Anna Heller from Floyd Place; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga w/Dixie; 9:00 am Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game; 9:00 am Chess; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Chorus; 10:00 am Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 am Open Jam Session; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Coloring Corner; 1:00 pm Phase 10; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Fitness with Kelly; 5:00 pm Belly Dancing Class
Thursday: 1:00–2:00 pm Open Door Time with Pat; 1:00 pm Vivian Miller’s Christmas Craft (Limit 25); 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 9:00 am Line Dance-(Intermediate 1); 9:00 am Yoga; 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class-(Beginner); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class-(Intermediate); 10:00 am Line Dance-(Beginner); 11:00 am Line Dance - (Advanced); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Canasta, Penny Bingo; 1:00 pm Cribbage; 1:00 pm Men’s & Women’s Social Group; 1:00 pm Wood Carving; 1:00 pm Line Dance- (Intermediate 2); 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 4:00 pm Zumba with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength
Friday: 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 9:30 am Get Fit With Lee; 10:00–11:30 am Blood Pressures; 10:00 am Chair Yoga with Kaye; 11:00-12:00 pm Karaoke; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:00 pm Open Bridge Group; 12:30 pm Open Craft Time; 12:30 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Friday Dance Featuring “Jerry O’Dell’s Country Flavor Band"
This week's menu:
Monday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes & gravy, vegetable, dessert
Tuesday: Meatloaf, baked potato, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, vegetable, dessert
Thursday: Pork loin, mashed potatoes & gravy, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Chicken & broccoli soup, ham sandwich, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Sloppy joe, au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat hamburger bun, pineapple tidbits, coffee, milk, margarine
Tuesday: Garlic rosemary chicken, baked potato, Harvard beets, wheat roll, fresh fruit, coffee, milk, margarine, sour cream
Wednesday: Beef enchilada casserole, lettuce & tomato, refried beans, Mexican corn, mandarin oranges, coffee, milk, taco sauce, sour cream
Thursday: Turkey breast, turkey gravy, whipped potatoes, parslied carrots, dinner roll, raspberry cheesecake pudding, coffee, milk, margarine
Friday: Homemade meatloaf, tomato gravy, mashed red potatoes, stewed tomatoes, dinner roll, fig bar, coffee, milk, margarine
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events: Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except an evening meal Monday. All meals served with bread, butter, margarine and milk. Preregistration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6; and all evening meals $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, ambrosia salad
Tuesday: Pork fritter, mashed potatoes, gravy, wax beans, pineapple
Wednesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green peppers & onions, applesauce
Thursday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, cabbage wedges, fruit salad
Friday: Hamburger casserole, mashed potatoes, green beans, pears (Jam Dinner Dance)