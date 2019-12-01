Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Monthly events: Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.

Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except an evening meal Monday. All meals served with bread, butter, margarine and milk. Preregistration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6; and all evening meals $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, ambrosia salad

Tuesday: Pork fritter, mashed potatoes, gravy, wax beans, pineapple

Wednesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green peppers & onions, applesauce

Thursday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, cabbage wedges, fruit salad

Friday: Hamburger casserole, mashed potatoes, green beans, pears (Jam Dinner Dance)

