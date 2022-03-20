Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Macaroni and cheese, peanut butter & jelly sandwich, carrot sticks/dip, green beans, pineapple tidbits

Tuesday: Chili cheese dog/bun, lattice fries pickle spear, applesauce, milk

Wednesday: Tavern on a bun, baked beans, sliced pickles, pears, cookie, milk

Thursday: Chicken fajita wrap, lettuce/Pico/shredded cheese, refried beans, salsa, sliced apples, milk

Friday: Multi cheese French bread pizza, dinner salad/carrots, apricots, fat free vanilla pudding, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Brats, stewed tomatoes, macaroni & cheese, sauerkraut, peaches

Tuesday: Tuna & noodles, peas, pickled beets, mandarin oranges

Wednesday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, ruby applesauce

Thursday: Sausage & potatoes, broccoli, glazed carrots, pineapple

Friday: Lasagna, corn, green beans, fruit cocktail

