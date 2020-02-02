Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Mini tacos, tossed salad/dressing, refried beans, applesauce, salsa, milk
Tuesday: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, carrot sticks/dip, sliced oranges, biscuit/margarine, milk
Wednesday: Burrito/salsa, tossed salad/dressing, black bean salsa/chips, fresh pineapple, milk
Thursday: Country fried steak/bun, mashed potatoes/gravy, broccoli/cauliflower/dip, peaches, milk
Friday: 4x6 Pepperoni pizza (K-5), Bid Daddy pepperoni pizza (6-12), dinner salad/carrots, apricots, vanilla pudding, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8:00 am Scrapbooking; 8:30 am Exercise Plus 50; 9:00 am Mah Jong; 9:00 am Senior Yoga (Tape); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class; 9:30 am Tap; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 10:00 am Knitting & Crocheting; 10:00 am Tai Chi (Advanced); 11:00 am Tai Chi Fans (Beginning); 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Movie “Flicka”; 1:00 pm Mah Jong; 1:00 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm Woodcarving; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Get Fit With Lee
Tuesday: 3:00 pm Cooking with Brad “BLT Deviled Eggs” (1st & 3rd Tues.) Sign up –limit of 20; 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga with Amanda; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Creative Writing; 10:30 am Tai Chi Class - (Beginning); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm Penny Bingo; 12:30 pm Pitch; 12:30 pm Tap; 1:00 pm Mexican Train; 1:00 pm Painting Class; 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 3:00 pm Politics with Pat (Our Executive Director); 4:00 pm Balance with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength
Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. Talk Show “Using Technology to Aid in Caregiving" with Kristin from Visiting Angels; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga w/Dixie; 9:00 am Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game; 9:00 am Chess; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Chorus; 10:00 am Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 am Open Jam Session; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Coloring Corner; 1:00 pm Phase 10; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Fitness with Kelly; 5:00 pm Belly Dancing Class
Thursday: 1:00–2:00pm Open Door Time with Pat; 1:30 p.m. Valentine activity with Siera from Humana (1st Thursday) Sign up-limit of 12; 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 9:00 am Line Dance-(Intermediate 1); 9:00 am Yoga; 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class-(Intermediate); 10:00 am Line Dance-(Beginner); 11:00 am Line Dance - (Advanced); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Canasta, Penny Bingo; 1:00 pm Cribbage; 1:00 pm Men’s & Women’s Social Group; 1:00 pm Wood Carving; 1:00 pm Line Dance- (Intermediate 2); 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 4:00 pm Zumba with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength
Friday: 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 9:30 am Get Fit With Lee; 10:00–11:30 am Blood Pressures; 10:00 am Chair Yoga with Kaye; 11:00-12:00 pm Karaoke; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:00 pm Open Bridge Group; 12:30 pm Open Craft Time; 12:30 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm 500, Card Group-(Misc.); 1:00 pm Friday Dance Featuring “Jerry O’Dells Country Flavor Band”
This week's menu:
Monday: Goulash, garlic bread, dessert
Tuesday: Pork loin, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Meatloaf, baked potato, vegetable, dessert
Thursday: Vegetable beef soup, ham sandwich, dessert
Friday: Spaghetti, garlic bread, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Liver & onions or Hamburger patty, onion gravy, whipped potatoes, roasted Brussel sprouts, wheat roll, lemon pudding, milk, margarine
Tuesday: Tuna noodle casserole, green peas, sliced carrots, dinner roll, mandarin oranges, milk, margarine
Wednesday: BBQ rib patty, pickle spears, red onions, parslied potatoes, coleslaw, wheat hamburger bun, applesauce, milk
Thursday: Taco beef, lettuce/tomato, shredded cheese, whole kernel corn, mixed beans, tortilla, cinnamon sugar cookie, milk, taco sauce
Friday: Chicken supreme, baked sweet potato, California vegetable blend, multi grain bread, sliced pears, milk, margarine
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Chicken alfredo, corn, 3 bean salad, peaches
Tuesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, green peppers/onions, applesauce
Wednesday: Ham & bean soup, cottage cheese, pickled beets, apricots, corn bread
Thursday: Open face turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes/gravy, chuck wagon corn, cranberry salad
Friday: Hamburger casserole, mashed potatoes, green beans, pears