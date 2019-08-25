Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Goulash, dinner salad/carrots, string cheese, pineapple tidbits, bread/margarine, milk
Tuesday: Macaroni & cheese, PBJ sandwich, fresh veggies/dip, green beans, apricots, milk
Wednesday: Mini tacos, refried beans, tossed salad/dressing, salsa, applesauce, milk
Thursday: Country fried steak/bun, mashed potatoes/gravy, broccoli/cauliflower/dip, peaches, milk
Friday: Lasagna/sauce, tossed salad/dressing, corn, bread/margarine, mandarin oranges, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda, Exercise Plus 50; 9 a.m. Mah Jong; 9:30 a.m. Advance Tai Chi, Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting, Tap; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Movie; 1 p.m. Jazzercise, Mah Jong, Pinochle, Woodcarving, Parkinson's Support Group; 2;30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds, Kula Yoga w/Samantha; 3 p.m. Get Fit w/Lee.
Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo, Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class (new session starts); 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch, Tap; 1 p.m. Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 3 p.m. Politics with Pat; 4 p.m. Balance w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chess; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Chorus, Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "Respiratory Illnesses & the Importance of Vaccinations," Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzericse; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Crafts w/Anna, Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 5 p.m. Belly Dancing Class.
Thursday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Interm. Line Dance; 9:30 a.m. Beginner/Interm. Bridge; 10 a.m. Beginner Line Dance, Women's Club; 11 a.m. Advanced Line Dance; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage, Woodcarving, Open Door w/Pat; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4 p.m. Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr., Kula Yoga w/Samantha; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures, Chair Yoga; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Open Bridge Group, Tap Beginner; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. 500, No Friday Dance.
This week's menu:
Monday: Hot pork sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Tuesday: Meatballs & mushrooms, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Lasagna, garlic bread, dessert
Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Cheese burger, french fries, vegetable, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: BBQ chicken, baked sweet potato, broccoli, wheat bread, fruited gelatin, coffee, milk, margarine
Tuesday: Sausage/onions/peppers, baby red potatoes, green beans, hot dog bun, mandarin oranges, coffee, milk, ketchup, mustard
Wednesday: Liver/onions or beef/onion gravy, whipped potatoes, lima beans, dinner roll, carnival cookie, coffee, milk, margarine
Thursday: Pork loin, supreme sauce, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables, multi grain bread, fruit cocktail, coffee, milk, margarine
Friday: Oven fried chicken, whipped potatoes/gravy, herbed green beans, biscuit, lemon bar, coffee, milk
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday Evening Meal: Roast beef, mashed potatoes/gravy, glazed carrots, peaches
Tuesday: Chili cheese hotdog, macaroni & cheese, lettuce salad, butter beans, mandarin oranges
Wednesday: Tuna & noodles, peas, diced beets, pears
Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes/gravy, stewed tomatoes, pineapple
Friday: BLT sandwich, cottage cheese, potato salad, tomato juice, apple salad