Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus
School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School in this 2014 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: NO SCHOOL SPRING BREAK

Tuesday: Salisbury steak w glaze, mashed potatoes, & gravy, baby carrots/dip, dinner roll/margarine, apricots, milk

Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, broc/cauliflower w dip, fruit cocktail, W.G. cinnamon roll, pretzel gold fish, milk

Thursday: Sweet Thai chicken stir fry over fried rice, celery sticks/peanut butter, dinner roll & margarine, peaches, milk

Friday: Mini tacos (3) (K-8), Mini tacos (4) (9-12), tossed salad/dressing, refried beans, applesauce, salsa, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. Meals are takeout only. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, country gravy, green beans, fruit cocktail

Tuesday: BBQ ribs, baked potatoes, baked beans, baked apples

Wednesday: Meatballs, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, ambrosia salad

Thursday: Beef tips & noodles, carrots, coleslaw, pears

Friday: Chicken tenders, steak fries, broccoli w/cheese, ruby applesauce

Menu
