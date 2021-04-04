Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: NO SCHOOL SPRING BREAK
Tuesday: Salisbury steak w glaze, mashed potatoes, & gravy, baby carrots/dip, dinner roll/margarine, apricots, milk
Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, broc/cauliflower w dip, fruit cocktail, W.G. cinnamon roll, pretzel gold fish, milk
Thursday: Sweet Thai chicken stir fry over fried rice, celery sticks/peanut butter, dinner roll & margarine, peaches, milk
Friday: Mini tacos (3) (K-8), Mini tacos (4) (9-12), tossed salad/dressing, refried beans, applesauce, salsa, milk
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. Meals are takeout only. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, country gravy, green beans, fruit cocktail
Tuesday: BBQ ribs, baked potatoes, baked beans, baked apples
Wednesday: Meatballs, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, ambrosia salad
Thursday: Beef tips & noodles, carrots, coleslaw, pears
Friday: Chicken tenders, steak fries, broccoli w/cheese, ruby applesauce