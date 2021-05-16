 Skip to main content
Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus
School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School in this 2014 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Deep dish cheese pizza, dinner salad/carrots, applesauce, cookie, milk

Tuesday: Popcorn chicken/BBQ sauce, mashed potatoes/gravy, carrot sticks/dip, biscuit/margarine, fresh oranges (K-8), whole orange (9-12), milk

Wednesday: BBQ beef/bun, dinner salad/dressing, pickle spear, mandarin oranges, milk

Thursday: Meatloaf w gravy, mashed potatoes, baby carrots/dip, dinner roll/margarine, pineapple tidbits, milk

Friday: Tavern/bun, sliced pickles, baked beans, applesauce, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Brats, stewed tomatoes, macaroni & cheese, baked beans, fruit cocktail

Tuesday: Meatballs, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, ambrosia salad

Wednesday: Chicken noodle, mashed potatoes, broccoli w/cheese, strawberries

Thursday: BBQ ribs, baked potatoes, baked beans, baked apples

Friday: Ham & bean soup, cottage cheese, tomato juice, apricots, corn bread

