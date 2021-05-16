Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Deep dish cheese pizza, dinner salad/carrots, applesauce, cookie, milk
Tuesday: Popcorn chicken/BBQ sauce, mashed potatoes/gravy, carrot sticks/dip, biscuit/margarine, fresh oranges (K-8), whole orange (9-12), milk
Wednesday: BBQ beef/bun, dinner salad/dressing, pickle spear, mandarin oranges, milk
Thursday: Meatloaf w gravy, mashed potatoes, baby carrots/dip, dinner roll/margarine, pineapple tidbits, milk
Friday: Tavern/bun, sliced pickles, baked beans, applesauce, milk
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Brats, stewed tomatoes, macaroni & cheese, baked beans, fruit cocktail
Tuesday: Meatballs, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, ambrosia salad
Wednesday: Chicken noodle, mashed potatoes, broccoli w/cheese, strawberries
Thursday: BBQ ribs, baked potatoes, baked beans, baked apples
Friday: Ham & bean soup, cottage cheese, tomato juice, apricots, corn bread