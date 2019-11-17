Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus
School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School in this 2014 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Multi cheese French bread, dinner salad/carrots, apricots, fat free vanilla pudding, milk

Tuesday: Breaded chicken patty/bun, lattice fries, cheddar gold fish crackers, applesauce, milk

Wednesday: Spaghetti w/meatballs, string cheese, mixed veggies/dip, bread/margarine, strawberries, milk

Thursday: Taco fiesta, lettuce/shredded cheese, flour tortilla, black bean salsa, pears, milk

Friday: Lasagna w/sauce, tossed salad w/dressing, corn, bread/margarine, fruit cocktail, milk

Siouxland Center for Active Generations

Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.

Weekly classes and programs:

Monday: 11:45-12:30 p.m. Free Balance Screening with Blake from ATI Physical Therapy (3rd Monday); 3:30 pm Heritage Hobbies (3rd Monday every other month) Sign up – limit of 15; 8:00 am Scrapbooking; 8:30 am Exercise Plus 50; 9:00 am Mah Jong; 9:00 am Senior Yoga (Tape); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class (Intermediate); 9:30 am Tap; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 10:00 am Knitting & Crocheting; 10:00 am Tai Chi (Advanced); 11:00 am Tai Chi Fans (Beginning); 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Movie “The Lucky Ones”; 1:00 pm Mah Jong; 1:00 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm Woodcarving; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Get Fit With Lee

Tuesday: 3:00 pm Cooking with Brad “Chocolate Covered Cherry Cupcakes” (1st & 3rd Tues.) Sign up –limit of 25; 4:00 p.m. Alzheimer’s Support Group (3rd Tuesday); 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga with Amanda; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Creative Writing; 10:30 am Tai Chi Class - (Beginning); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm Penny Bingo; 12:30 pm Pitch; 12:30 pm Tap; 1:00 pm Mexican Train; 1:00 pm Painting Class; 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 3:00 pm Politics with Pat (Our Executive Director); 4:00 pm Balance with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength

Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. Talk Show “Your Retirement Road Map: Medicare and Medicaid” with Jason Dunlap from Countryside; 2:00 p.m. BCU Social Group – Gender Roles: What’s the Same? What’s Different?; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga w/Dixie; 9:00 am Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game; 9:00 am Chess; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Chorus; 10:00 am Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 am Open Jam Session; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:00 pm Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Coloring Corner; 1:00 pm Phase 10; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Fitness with Kelly; 5:00 pm Belly Dancing Class

Thursday: 1:00–2:00pm Open Door Time with Pat; 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 9:00 am Line Dance-(Intermediate 1); 9:00 am Yoga; 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class-(Beginner); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class-(Intermediate); 10:00 am Line Dance-(Beginner); 11:00 am Line Dance - (Advanced); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Canasta, Penny Bingo; 1:00 pm Cribbage; 1:00 pm Men’s & Women’s Social Group; 1:00 pm Wood Carving; 1:00 pm Line Dance- (Intermediate 2); 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 4:00 pm Zumba with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength

Friday: 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 9:30 am Get Fit With Lee; 10:00-11:30 am Blood Pressures; 10:00 am Chair Yoga with Kaye; 11:00-12:00 pm Karaoke; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:00 pm Open Bridge Group; 12:30 pm Open Craft Time; 12:30 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Friday Dance Featuring “4 On the Road"

This week's menu:

Monday: Hamburger steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, vegetable, dessert

Tuesday: Meatloaf, baked potato, vegetable, dessert

Wednesday: Vegetable beef soup, ham salad sandwich, dessert

Thursday: Broasted chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, vegetable, dessert

Friday: Tavern, potato logs, dessert

Elderly Nutrition Program

Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.

A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.

Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.

Monday: Cheese omelet, roasted diced potatoes, hot apples with raisins, biscuit, orange juice, coffee, milk, margarine

Tuesday: Baked chicken breast, tomato basil sauce, baked potato, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, chocolate chip brownie, coffee, milk, margarine, sour cream

Wednesday: Beef goulash, green beans, breadstick, mixed fruit, coffee, milk

Thursday: Meatballs w/mushroom gravy, white rice, sliced carrots, multi-grain bread, butterscotch pudding, coffee, milk, margarine

Friday: Turkey breast, turkey gravy, sweet potato casserole, cauliflower w/cheese sauce, wheat roll, fresh fruit, coffee, milk, margarine

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Monthly events: Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.

Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except an evening meal Monday. All meals served with bread, butter, margarine and milk. Preregistration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6; and all evening meals $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Ham & cheese chowder, pickled beets, tropical fruit, lettuce salad

Tuesday: Chicken alfredo, corn, pickled beets, applesauce

Wednesday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, stewed tomatoes, peaches

Thursday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, fruit salad

Friday: Beef burrito, Spanish rice, refried beans, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, pineapple

Menu
