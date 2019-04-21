Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: No school. Spring break
Tuesday: Creamed turkey over sweet potato biscuit, carrot/celery sticks/dip, applesauce, milk
Wednesday: Chili soup/gold fish crackers, broccoli/cauliflower/dip, peaches, cinnamon roll, milk
Thursday: BBQ rib/bun, BBQ sauce, dinner salad/carrots, fruit cocktail, milk
Friday: Fiestada pizza, salsa, tossed salad/dressing, refried beans, fresh oranges, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda, Exercise Plus 50; 9 a.m. Mah Jong; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Tap Class, Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting; 11 a.m. American Mah Jong; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Movie; 1 p.m. Jazzercise, Mah Jong, Pinochle, Woodcarving, Parkinson's Support Group; 2 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Get Fit w/Lee.
Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo, Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch; 1 p.m. Tap Class, Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 3 p.m. Politics with Pat; 4-? p.m. Cards/Board Games, Balance w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6-8 p.m. Women to the Rescue.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chess; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "To Be Determined," Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzericse; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Crafts w/Anna,, Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w./Kelly; 4 p.m.-? Card/Board Games; 5 p.m. Belly Dancing Class.
Thursday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Medium/Beginner Line Dance; 9:30 a.m. Inter. Bridge; 10 a.m. Beginner Line Dance, Walking Off Pounds, Men's Club, Women's Club, Brunch & Learn for Veteran's w/Jane; 11 a.m. Balance Class, Beginner German, Advanced Line Dance; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage, Woodcarving; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4-? p.m. Card/Board Games, Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures, Chair Yoga; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Beginner Tap, Open Bridge Group; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. 500, Friday Dance.
This week's menu:
Monday: Goulash, garlic bread, dessert
Tuesday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Pizza casserole, dessert
Thursday: Broasted chicken, cheesy potatoes, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Tavern, onion rings, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Cranberry dijon chicken, mashed sweet potatoes, broccoli/cauliflower, wheat roll, apricot halves, coffee, milk, margarine
Tuesday: Beef & noodle casserole, green peas, sliced carrots, multigrain bread, sliced pears, coffee, milk, margarine
Wednesday: Liver & onions or beef/onion gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, wheat roll oatmeal cookie, coffee, milk, margarine
Thursday: Scalloped chicken casserole, mixed vegetables, mixed green salad, wheat bread, pineapple tidbits, coffee, milk, ranch dressing
Friday: Taco meat, lettuce/tomatoes/shredded cheese, Mexican rice, mixed beans, tortilla chips, fresh seasonal fruit, coffee, milk, taco sauce, sour cream
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday Evening Meal: Roast beef, mashed potatoes/gravy, glazed carrots, fruit salad
Tuesday: Pork fritter, mashed potatoes/gravy, corn, pineapple
Wednesday: Hamburger, steak fries, coleslaw, peaches
Thursday: BBQ ribs, baked potato, baked beans, baked apples
Friday: Tuna & noodles, peas, diced beets, cranberry sauce