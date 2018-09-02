Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Labor Day
Tuesday: Teriyaki chicken stir fry over fried rice, celery sticks/dip, roll/margarine, peaches, milk
Wednesday: Chili cheese dog/bun, lattice fries, pickle spear, applesauce, milk
Thursday: Pork Parmesan flatbread, dinner salad/tomatoes, sliced oranges, milk
Friday: Tavern/bun, sliced pickles, baked beans, cookie, pears, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: Closed for Labor Day
Tuesday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Fitness w/Dixie, Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing, Belly Dancing; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class;11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Hoopla, Penny Bingo, Pitch; 1 p.m. Tap Class, Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Meditation w/Courtney; 4-8 p.m. Cards - 500; 6-7 p.m. Ballroom Dancing Lessons; 6-8 p.m. Women to the Rescue.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chorus; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Chess Group, Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show - Care Initiatives Hospice: "Celebrating the Journey of Life", Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzercise; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 6 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Penny Bingo; 6-7:30 p.m. Cooking/Baking.
Thursday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Beginner 2 Line Dance; 10 a.m. Beginning Bridge, Walking Off Pounds, Men's Club, Women's Club; 10:30 a.m. Balance Class; 11 a.m. Inter. German, Advanced Line Dance; 11:30 a.m. Beginner German; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, Woodcarving, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4 p.m. Cards/Board Games 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Meditation w/Courtney.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Fitness w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Beginner Tap, Open Bridge Group; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. Open Bridge, 500, Friday Dance.
This week's menu:
Monday: Labor Day
Tuesday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Sheppard's pie, dessert
Thursday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Tavern, french fries, vegetable, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 279-6900 ext. 8226 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Labor Day
Tuesday: BBQ pork rib patty, red potatoes, coleslaw, hot dog bun, apple cobbler, coffee, milk, BBQ sauce
Wednesday: Chicken marsala, baked potato, glazed carrots, multi grain bread, pina colada pudding, coffee, milk, margarine, sour cream
Thursday: Country fried steak/gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, apricots, coffee, milk, margarine
Friday: Almond dijon chicken, roasted sweet potatoes, green peas/mushrooms, multi grain bread, fresh fruit, coffee, milk, margarine
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $5 for persons under 60; all carry-outs and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Labor Day
Tuesday: Chicken sandwich, cheesy hashbrowns, corn, peaches
Wednesday: Baked ham, augratin potatoes, sweet potatoes, cranberry salad
Thursday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes/gravy, stewed tomatoes, tropical fruit
Friday Dinner Jam: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, country gravy, green beans, fruit cocktail