Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Mini tacos, tossed salad/dressing, refried beans, applesauce, salsa, milk

Tuesday: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, carrot sticks/dip, sliced oranges, biscuit/margarine, milk

Wednesday: Burrito/salsa, tossed salad/dressing, black bean salsa/chips, fresh pineapple, milk

Thursday: Country fried steak/bun, mashed potatoes/gravy, broccoli/cauliflower/dip, peaches, milk

Friday: Pepperoni pizza pocket, dinner salad/carrots, apricots, vanilla pudding, milk

Siouxland Center for Active Generations

Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.

Weekly classes and programs:

Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda, Exercise Plus 50; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Tap Class; 9:45 p.m. Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class, Inter. Tai Chi Class; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting, Meet & Greet, Pat Tomscha, our new executive director; 11 a.m. American Mah Jong; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Movie; 1 p.m. Jazzercise, Pinochle, Woodcarving; 2 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 2:30 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch; 1 p.m. Tap Class, Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 3 p.m. Politics with Pat; 4 p.m. Card/Board Games, Balance w/Coutrney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Touchstone - Chocolate & Vanilla; 6-8 p.m. Women to the Rescue.

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chess; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "Pat Wojcik The History & Projects of Ho-Chunk" Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzericse; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 4-? p.m. Card/Board Games.

Thursday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Medium/Beginner Line Dance; 9:45 a.m. Beginning Bridge/Advanced Bridge; 10 a.m. Beginning Line Dance, Walking Off Pounds, Men's Club, Women's Club; 11 a.m. Balance Class, Advanced Line Dance, Beginner German; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage, Woodcarving; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4-? p.m. Card/Board Games, Zumba w/Courtney.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures, Chair Yoga w/Kaye; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Beginner Tap, Open Bridge Group; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. 500, Friday Dance.

This week's menu:

Monday: Country dried steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert

Tuesday: Meatloaf, baked potato, vegetable, dessert

Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, chicken salad sandwich, dessert

Thursday: Broasted chicken, cheesy potatoes, vegetable, dessert

Friday: Tuna and noodles, vegetable, dessert

Elderly Nutrition Program

Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.

A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.

Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 279-6900 ext. 8226 or for more information about other available meal sites.

Monday: Baked chicken breast, lemon dill sauce, mashed sweet potatoes, seasoned green peas, wheat roll, rocky road pudding, coffee, milk, margarine

Tuesday: Beef chili/beans, baked potato, tossed salad, saltine crackers, pineapple upside down cake, coffee, milk, margarine, sour cream, salad dressing

Wednesday: Breaded Pollock, cheesy potatoes, mixed vegetables, hamburger bun, pears, coffee, milk, margarine, tartar sauce

Thursday: Pork loin, brown gravy, red potatoes, cabbage, dinner roll, oatmeal cookie, coffee, milk, margarine

Friday: Hamburger patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato salad, baked beans, wheat hamburger bun, spiced apples, coffee, milk, ketchup, mustard

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.

Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs and all evening meals, $6. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Hamburger, steak fries, baked beans, applesauce

Tuesday: Ham & bean soup, cottage cheese, pickled beets, peaches, corn bread, crackers

Wednesday: Hamburger casserole, mashed potatoes, green beans, pears

Thursday: Pork cutlets, mashed potatoes, gravy, cabbage wedges, fruit salad

Friday: Brats, stewed tomatoes, pasta salad, fruit cocktail

