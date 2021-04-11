Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Oven fried chicken, baked beans, bread & margarine, pickle spears, pineapple tidbits, milk
Tuesday: Popcorn chicken/BBQ sauce, mashed potatoes & gravy, carrot sticks/dip, fresh oranges, biscuit & margarine, milk
Wednesday: 4x6 sausage pizza (K-5), Big Daddy pepperoni pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes, fruit cocktail, f. free chocolate pudding, milk
Thursday: Nacho bites (6) (K-5), nacho bites (8) (6-12), dinner salad/dressing, refried beans, salsa, applesauce, milk
Friday: Goulash, string cheese stick, dinner salad/carrots, bread & margarine, pineapple tidbits, milk
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. Meals are takeout only. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Taco, Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, fruit cocktail
Tuesday: Open faced turkey on Texas toast, mashed potatoes, gravy, chuck wagon corn, strawberries
Wednesday: Ham & cheese chowder, pickled beets, tropical fruit, lettuce salad
Thursday: Chicken noodle, mashed potatoes, broccoli w/cheese, cranberries
Friday: Brats, stewed tomatoes, macaroni & cheese, baked beans, pineapple