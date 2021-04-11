 Skip to main content
Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus
School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School in this 2014 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Oven fried chicken, baked beans, bread & margarine, pickle spears, pineapple tidbits, milk

Tuesday: Popcorn chicken/BBQ sauce, mashed potatoes & gravy, carrot sticks/dip, fresh oranges, biscuit & margarine, milk

Wednesday: 4x6 sausage pizza (K-5), Big Daddy pepperoni pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes, fruit cocktail, f. free chocolate pudding, milk

Thursday: Nacho bites (6) (K-5), nacho bites (8) (6-12), dinner salad/dressing, refried beans, salsa, applesauce, milk

Friday: Goulash, string cheese stick, dinner salad/carrots, bread & margarine, pineapple tidbits, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. Meals are takeout only. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Taco, Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, fruit cocktail

Tuesday: Open faced turkey on Texas toast, mashed potatoes, gravy, chuck wagon corn, strawberries

Wednesday: Ham & cheese chowder, pickled beets, tropical fruit, lettuce salad

Thursday: Chicken noodle, mashed potatoes, broccoli w/cheese, cranberries

Friday: Brats, stewed tomatoes, macaroni & cheese, baked beans, pineapple

Menu
