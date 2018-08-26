Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Goulash, dinner salad/carrots, string cheese, pineapple tidbits, bread/margarine, milk
Tuesday: Macaroni & cheese, PBJ sandwich, asst. fresh veggies/dip, green beans, apricots, milk
Wednesday: Mini tacos, refried beans, tossed salad/dressing, salsa, applesauce, milk
Thursday: Country fried steak/bun, mashed potatoes/gravy, broc/cauliflower/dip, peaches, milk
Friday: lasagna/sauce, tossed salad/dressing, corn, bread/margarine, mandarin oranges, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda, Exercise Plus 50; 9:30 a.m. Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class, Wii Bowling, Tap Class; 9:45 a.m. Interm. Tai Chi Class; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting, Open Guitar Practice; 11 a.m. American Mah Jong; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 12:30 p.m. Woodcarving, Ballroom Lessons, Movie; 1 p.m. Parkinson's Support Group, Jazzercise, Pinochle; 2 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 2:30 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 4 p.m. Cards/Board Games; 4:30-8 p.m. Drop in programming.
Tuesday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Fitness w/Dixie, Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing, Walking Off Pounds, Belly Dancing; 10:30 a.m. Know the 10 signs of Alzheimer's; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class;11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Hoopla, Penny Bingo, Pitch; 1 p.m. Tap Class, Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Meditation w/Courtney; 4-8 p.m. Cards: 500; 6-7 p.m. Ballroom Dancing Lessons; 6-8 p.m. Women to the Rescue.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chorus; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Chess Group, Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk & Tour "Orpheum Theatre, leaving at 10:15 a.m., Pinky's Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzericse; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 p.m. Scrabble; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 6 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Penny Bingo.
Thursday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Beginner 2 Line Dance; 10 a.m. Beginning Bridge, Walking Off Pounds, Men's Club, Women's Club; 10:30 a.m. Balance Class; 11 a.m. Advanced Line Dance; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, Woodcarving, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 3:45 p.m. Yoga/Mediation; 4-? p.m. Card/Board Games; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Meditation w/Courtney.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Fitness w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Beginner Tap, Open Bridge Group; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. Open Bridge, 500, Friday Dance.
This week's menu:
Monday: Hot pork sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Tuesday: Goulash, garlic bread, dessert
Wednesday: Cabbage casserole, dessert
Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Cheese burger, french fries, vegetable, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 279-6900 ext. 8226 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Polish sausage, baby red potatoes, green beans, hot dog bun, mandarin oranges, coffee, milk, margarine, sour cream, ketchup/mustard
Tuesday: Cranberry chicken salad, green pea salad, carrot raisin salad, croissant, fresh fruit, coffee, milk
Wednesday: Pork loin, supreme sauce, whipped potatoes, Italian vegetable blend, dinner roll, fruit cocktail, coffee, milk
Thursday: Beef w/onion gravy, whipped potatoes, lima beans, dinner roll, carnival cookie, coffee, milk, margarine
Friday: BBQ chicken, au gratin potatoes, herbed green peas, dinner roll, lemon bar, coffee, milk
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $5 for persons under 60; all carry-outs and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday Evening meal: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, chuck wagon corn, cranberry salad
Tuesday: Chili cheese hotdog, macaroni & cheese, lettuce salad, butter beans, mandarin oranges
Wednesday: Tuna & noodles, peas, diced beets, pears
Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes/gravy, stewed tomatoes, pineapple
Friday: BLT sandwich, cottage cheese, potato salad, tomato juice, apple salad