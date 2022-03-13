Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Lasagna with sauce, bread/margarine, tossed salad/dressing, corn, fruit cocktail, milk

Tuesday: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes/gravy, fresh mixed greens/dressing, bread/margarine, banana, milk

Wednesday: BBQ pork rib on a bun, baked beans, baby carrots/dip, cherry apple crunch bar, applesauce, milk

Thursday: Philly steak with cheese on a hoagie bun, ranch wedges, pickle spear, fruit cocktail, milk

Friday: Cheese bread sticks (2) with marinara, oven roasted potatoes, broccoli/dip, peaches, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: BBQ ribs, baked potatoes, baked beans, baked apples (evening meal)

Tuesday: Taco, Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce salad, fruit cocktail

Wednesday: Chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, gravy, pineapple

Thursday: Ham & bean soup, cottage cheese, tomato juice, apricots, corn bread

Friday: Turkey, dressing, green beans, gravy, sweet potatoes, cranberry salad

