Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: French bread multi cheese pizza, carrots/celery sticks with peanut butter, peaches, milk

Tuesday: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes/gravy, fresh mixed greens/dressing, bread/margarine, banana, milk

Wednesday: Chili with cheddar gold fish, corn bread with honey butter, dinner salad/cauliflower, mandarin oranges, milk

Thursday: BBQ pork rib on a bun, baked beans, baby carrots/dip, cherry apple crunch bar, applesauce, milk

Friday: Chicken pot pie over a biscuit, dinner salad/tomatoes, pears, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.