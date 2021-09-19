Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: French bread multi cheese pizza, carrots/celery sticks with peanut butter, peaches, milk
Tuesday: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes/gravy, fresh mixed greens/dressing, bread/margarine, banana, milk
Wednesday: Chili with cheddar gold fish, corn bread with honey butter, dinner salad/cauliflower, mandarin oranges, milk
Thursday: BBQ pork rib on a bun, baked beans, baby carrots/dip, cherry apple crunch bar, applesauce, milk
Friday: Chicken pot pie over a biscuit, dinner salad/tomatoes, pears, milk
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Chicken ala king, lettuce salad, peaches, biscuit
Tuesday: Sausage & potatoes, broccoli, glazed carrots, pineapple
Wednesday: Lasagna, corn, green beans, pears
Thursday: Swiss steak, peppers & onions, stewed tomatoes, applesauce
Friday: Tuna & noodles, peas, pickled beets, and fruit salad.