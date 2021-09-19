 Skip to main content
Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus
School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School in this 2014 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: French bread multi cheese pizza, carrots/celery sticks with peanut butter, peaches, milk

Tuesday: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes/gravy, fresh mixed greens/dressing, bread/margarine, banana, milk

Wednesday: Chili with cheddar gold fish, corn bread with honey butter, dinner salad/cauliflower, mandarin oranges, milk

Thursday: BBQ pork rib on a bun, baked beans, baby carrots/dip, cherry apple crunch bar, applesauce, milk

Friday: Chicken pot pie over a biscuit, dinner salad/tomatoes, pears, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Chicken ala king, lettuce salad, peaches, biscuit

Tuesday: Sausage & potatoes, broccoli, glazed carrots, pineapple

Wednesday: Lasagna, corn, green beans, pears

Thursday: Swiss steak, peppers & onions, stewed tomatoes, applesauce

Friday: Tuna & noodles, peas, pickled beets, and fruit salad.

