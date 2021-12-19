Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Tomato soup, grilled cheese, carrots/celery/dip, fruit cocktail, milk

Tuesday: Nacho bites (6), salsa, refried beans, dinner salad/dressing, applesauce, milk

Wednesday: Chili, dinner salad/cauliflower, mandarin oranges, cornbread/honey butter, crackers, milk

Thursday: NO SCHOOL DISTRICT WIDE - WINTER BREAK

Friday: NO SCHOOL DISTRICT WIDE- WINTER BREAK

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Tuna & noodles, peas, picked beets, mandarin oranges

Tuesday: Chicken ala king, lettuce salad, tropical fruit, biscuit

Wednesday: Sausage & potatoes, broccoli, glazed carrots, pineapple

Thursday: Chili, cheese slice, lettuce salad, strawberries

Friday: CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0