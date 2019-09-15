Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Chix chili crispito/cheese, black bean salsa/chips, tossed salad/dressing, peaches, milk
Tuesday: Teriyaki beef dippers, mashed potatoes/gravy, broccoli/cauliflower/dip, bread/margarine, fruit cocktail, milk
Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, carrot/celery sticks/peanut butter, pears, cinnamon roll, pretzel goldfish, milk
Thursday: French toast/syrup, sausage links, broccoli/carrot/dip, apple berry parfait, dragon punch, milk
Friday: Grilled chicken/bun, tossed salad/dressing, fresh mixed fruit, black bean salsa/chips, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Exercise Plus 50; 9 a.m. Mah Jong, Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class, Wii Bowling; 10 a.m. Advance Tai Chi, Knitting & Crocheting, Tap, Silver Sneakers Workshop; 11 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Fans; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Movie; 1 p.m. Mah Jong, Pinochle, Woodcarving; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Get Fit w/Lee; 3:30 p.m. Heritage Hobbies.
Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo, Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11 a.m. Corn Hole; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch, Tap; 1 p.m. Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 3 p.m. Politics with Pat, Cooking w/Shelby; 4 p.m. Balance w/Courtney, Alzheimer's Support Group; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chess; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Chorus, Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "Getting Back Home with Help," Open Jam Session; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 5 p.m. Belly Dancing Class.
Thursday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Interm. Line Dance; 9:30 a.m. Beginner/Interm. Bridge; 10 a.m. Beginner Line Dance; 11 a.m. Advanced Line Dance, Corn Hole; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage, Woodcarving, Open Door w/Pat; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4 p.m. Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures, Chair Yoga; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Open Bridge Group; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. 500, Friday Dance.
This week's menu:
Monday: Hot pork sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, dessert
Thursday: Broasted chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Tavern, chips, baked beans, dessert
You have free articles remaining.
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Breaded pollock, baked sweet potato, Brussels sprouts, multi grain bread, sugar cookie, coffee, milk, margarine, tartar sauce
Tuesday: Oven fried chicken breast, whipped potatoes, brown gravy, beets, wheat roll, fruited gelatin, coffee, milk, margarine
Wednesday: Sloppy Joe, crispy cubed potatoes, mixed vegetables, hamburger bun, pineapple tidbits, coffee, milk
Thursday: Tuna salad, potato salad, cucumber tomato salad, wheat bread, strawberry applesauce, coffee, milk
Friday: Beef spaghetti casserole, mixed green salad, seasoned green beans, wheat bread, cherry cobbler, coffee, milk, margarine, Italian dressing
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Chicken noodle, mashed potatoes, broccoli/cheese, ruby applesauce
Tuesday: Brats, stewed tomatoes, macaroni/cheese, baked beans, fruit cocktail
Wednesday: Pork cutlets, mashed potatoes/gravy, cabbage wedge, pineapple
Thursday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, cream peas, fruit salad
Friday: Spaghetti/meatballs, lettuce salad, green beans, mandarin oranges, garlic bread